globalspec.com
Marki Microwave expands millimeter wave portfolio with high performance integrated drive mixers
Marki Microwave, a developer in the radio frequency and microwave industry for over 30 years, has expanded its millimeter wave (mmWave) portfolio with a series of leading-edge mixers featuring integrated local oscillator (LO) drivers. Ideal for space constrained applications requiring wide bandwidths and operation at mmWave frequencies, the integrated drive mixers reduce size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) while simplifying overall integration of the LO path for ease of use and optimized performance.
Video: DOE program seeks clean energy solutions for underserved communities
A new equity-focused prize competition to accelerate decarbonization and support community driven clean energy solutions has been launched by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). As part of the Inclusive Energy Innovation prize series, the American-Made Challenge supports development between community-based organizations to address energy challenges. This competition. specifically addresses...
Komatsu’s electric mid-size hydraulic excavator with Proterra battery to debut at bauma2022
Battery manufacturer Proterra and tech firm Komatsu, who first partnered in January 2021 to create electric mid-sized hydraulic excavators, has announced the debut of Komatsu’s first 20-ton class lithium-ion battery electric machine. The electric excavator will make its debut at bauma2022, a construction equipment trade fair held in Munich,...
Basics of inductors: Working principle, calculations, circuits and applications
Inductors are among the most commonly used passive electrical components in electrical devices and circuits today. These coil-like structures oppose sudden changes in current and store energy in a magnetic field. This magnetic field is produced when electric current flows through inductors. However, there is more to inductors than meets...
Robot uses tentacles to hold objects in its grip
A new soft robotic gripper that features thin tentacles for entangling and ensnaring objects has been developed by researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The robot’s foot-long filaments, according to its developers, are hollow pneumatic rubber tubes. One side of the tube features...
5G vs 6G spectrum comparison
6G isn’t available in the wild yet but the latest specification – Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 – was published in January 2022. Unlikely to completely or immediately replace 5G for the average user, 6G will build on 5G infrastructure currently in place. The cornerstone of 6G technology is that it will make use of higher frequency bands on the electromagnetic spectrum than 5G, enabling faster data transmission rates, reducing network congestion and lowering latency.
John Deere announces new line of excavators
John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.
