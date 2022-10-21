John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.

1 DAY AGO