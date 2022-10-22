GOTW Extended Highlights/Interview: Columbia City vs Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City is one step closer to clinching a sectional title after another thrilling win at Wayne in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

After trailing 14-7 at the end of the first half, Columbia City roared back to outscore Wayne, 21-14, in the third quarter. Tied at 28 entering the final quarter, Columbia City’s Josh Arntz punched in a touchdown to give the Eagles a 35-28 lead with just over 10 minutes to go.

Wayne then marched down the field, eating up over eight minutes of the clock to score a touchdown and go-ahead 2-point conversion.

With 1:20 left in regulation and three timeouts, Columbia City raced down the field to set up Arntz for the game-winning score with 12 seconds left.

Columbia City faces Northeast 8 conference foe DeKalb back on their home turf next Friday in the Class 4A Sectional 19 semifinal matchup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.