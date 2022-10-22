Education: Some college, no degree. Can you briefly summarize why you decided to run for office?. I’ve lived in Windsor for 11 years and have always been a believer that the government closest to the citizenry should be the most significant. During the COVID-19 period, I watched as government of all levels (county, state, national) infringed on God-given rights under the false banner of public safety. I became very involved at the Isle of Wight County School Board meetings in the fight to restore choice of masking to parents. That was the moment I decided to run for Town Council. I believe that the principles of freedom and liberty must stand in the face of governmental overreach.

WINDSOR, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO