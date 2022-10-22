ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gale warning along Pacific coast starting Oct. 22

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – There is a gale warning and wind advisory for the coming weekend along the Pacific coast, including the San Francisco Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect up to 25-35 mile per hour winds, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The gale warning is for the marine zones from Pt. Arena to Pt. Piedras Blancas. It is in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday.

The wind advisory covers the coastal North Bay, the San Francisco Peninsula coastline, the southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast. It is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Do not go out on the waters if an inexperienced mariner,” NWS advises. “Use caution if near the coast for winds will be strong.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

