Nesquehoning, PA

Times News

On track for history

The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

JT parade honors late volunteer

The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Tamaqua train station to be featured on 2023 stamp

The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the historic Tamaqua train station will be featured on a 2023 stamp. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines

Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning historical society bus trip, events

The Nesquehoning Historical Society will hold a bus trip to Lancaster on Nov. 12. Motor coach bus will leave the CVS parking lot at promptly 8 a.m. Those going are asked to be there at 7:45 a.m. The group will travel to Lancaster to visit Wheatland, the home of James...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

State police report on area crashes

• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut home in Monroe County

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sentence given for Scranton bank robber

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Heritage Hill to honor veterans with lunch

Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military Veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country on Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a free to-go lunch. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, Veterans will be presented with a...
WEATHERLY, PA
abc27.com

The Judds to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing...
HERSHEY, PA
Times News

JT hopes to replace veteran banners

Current “Hometown Hero” banners in Jim Thorpe will be taken down later this year, but borough officials are hopeful the program will start up again in the future. In a program spearheaded around five years ago by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club and member Jimmy Trainer, who passed away earlier this year, residents honored family members or friends who served in the military by sponsoring banners with pictures of them, which were then hung on utility poles around town.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
OLYPHANT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe

Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Three injured in Ross Twp.collision

State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

