Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s QB play ‘still not where we need to be’
Just over the season’s halfway mark, one of Auburn’s weakest links has been its play under center — something Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin concurred Monday. “I think improving, (quarterback play is) still not where we need to be,” Harsin said. “The expectations in that room are really, really high. I think those guys are working at it. I think they’re taking the coaching as far as what they need to do to get better.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal
Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5. "First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
WSFA
Yolanda Adams takes over as executive director of Family Guidance Center of Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new leader is taking over at The Family Guidance Center of Alabama. Yolanda Adams succeeds Dr. Walter White who retired last month. Adams proudly displayed the baton passed on to her by White. “He had enough faith in me to say, ‘Hey, you can step...
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
$200K winning ticket sold in Georgia for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball, but someone in Georgia woke up $200,000 richer. Georgia Lottery’s website shows that one person matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Details on Early Week Tornado, Damaging Wind Threat in Alabama
Last week we experienced a cold snap that even broke some record temperature lows in Alabama. Now, the warm and dry weather continues through Monday. Then we are faced with the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. Townsquare Media is closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon...
Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022
Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
Comments / 0