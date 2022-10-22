Read full article on original website
Times News
Lead poisoning in children can cause lifelong problems
Lead poisoning in childhood can have lifelong consequences. National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which is from Oct. 23-29, is the perfect time to learn more about lead and the consequences of lead on your family’s health. Pennsylvania has one of the highest counts of elevated lead levels in children....

Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
