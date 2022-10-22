Read full article on original website
What if the Blackhawks are actually good?
The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general. What...
Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings
Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to the best of the best on the ice. Players take home numerous noteworthy accolades, including the Vezina Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
Hawks earn standing O after killing off 5 straight penalties
The Blackhawks knocked off the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center for their fourth straight win, and the first star of the game should've gone to the entire penalty kill unit. In the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks were forced to kill off five...
Hawks' Tyler Johnson likely to miss time with leg injury
The Blackhawks lost an important member of their top six on Tuesday after Tyler Johnson left the game with an apparent leg injury, and it looks like he's going to miss some time. Johnson got tangled up along the boards early in the third period with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander...
10 observations: Hawks beat Panthers for 4th straight win
The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory. 1. After giving up the first goal in each of the first five games, the Blackhawks finally ended the drought and opened the scoring for the first time this season. It came early in the first period from a big blast on the power play by Taylor Raddysh.
Knights' Phil Kessel sets NHL record with 990th consecutive game
The NHL has a new iron man. Phil Kessel of the Las Vegas Knights played in his 990th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday, setting a new league record. The 17-year veteran took the ice against the San Jose Sharks and, once the puck dropped, extended a streak that first began on Nov. 3, 2009.
Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade
The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier. The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However,...
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest
Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto Raptors. Following Tuesday's practice at the Advocate Center, Tony Bradley took his star...
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience
There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener
Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street when a content creator gifted him with tickets to the game and court access before tip-off.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT
Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
10 observations: Bulls rout C's with remarkable comeback
You don't see 42-point in-game swings every night in the NBA. Especially authored by a 1-2 Chicago Bulls team that entered play fresh off a 32-point defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers and on Monday hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. But that is exactly what...
Williams 'staying with it' amid slow start to season
Patrick Williams is not off to the start to the 2022-23 NBA season anyone around the Chicago Bulls, inside or out, hoped for. The third-year forward, widely viewed as an X factor to the team's regular and postseason success, is averaging 5.7 points and 2 rebounds in three starts to open the campaign, shooting 6-for-18 and 2-for-8 from 3-point range.
