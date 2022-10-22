The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory. 1. After giving up the first goal in each of the first five games, the Blackhawks finally ended the drought and opened the scoring for the first time this season. It came early in the first period from a big blast on the power play by Taylor Raddysh.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO