NBC Sports Chicago

Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings

Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to the best of the best on the ice. Players take home numerous noteworthy accolades, including the Vezina Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
10 observations: Hawks beat Panthers for 4th straight win

The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory. 1. After giving up the first goal in each of the first five games, the Blackhawks finally ended the drought and opened the scoring for the first time this season. It came early in the first period from a big blast on the power play by Taylor Raddysh.
Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade

The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier. The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However,...
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest

Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto Raptors. Following Tuesday's practice at the Advocate Center, Tony Bradley took his star...
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience

There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener

Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street when a content creator gifted him with tickets to the game and court access before tip-off.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT

Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
Williams 'staying with it' amid slow start to season

Patrick Williams is not off to the start to the 2022-23 NBA season anyone around the Chicago Bulls, inside or out, hoped for. The third-year forward, widely viewed as an X factor to the team's regular and postseason success, is averaging 5.7 points and 2 rebounds in three starts to open the campaign, shooting 6-for-18 and 2-for-8 from 3-point range.
