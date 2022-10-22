ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Andy Serkis Returns to Star Wars in Surprise ‘Andor’ Role

It’s always nice to see a familiar face in Andor, even if that face… looks nothing like the face you remember. And it’s also hard to describe the situation that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in as “nice” no matter how famliar the face or voice. That’s the case in this week’s Andor, an episode that drops our lead character into the hellish sterility of an Imperial prison. And who does he meet in that prison? SPOILERS ahead! Yes, that is Andy Serkis playing Andor’s prison boss Kino Loy. You no doubt recognize Andy Serkis’ face from his roles as...
NBC Philadelphia

YouTube's Shrinking Ad Business Is an Ominous Sign for the Battered Online Ad Market

YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
NBC Philadelphia

James Gunn, Peter Safran Named New Heads of Warner Bros.' DC Studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran will be the next co-heads of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics film and TV unit, the company announced Tuesday. Their appointments will be effective Nov. 1. Both Gunn and Safran have experience with the superhero genre. Gunn directed the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, and...
NBC Philadelphia

‘America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

The "America's Got Talent" community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig — who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series — died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy