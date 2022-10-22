HIGHLIGHTS: Menard remains undefeated in district play with win over Veribest
SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Menard Yellowjackets defeated the Veribest Falcons 54-8 Friday night.
The Yellowjackets’ record moves to 6-2 overall as they will face the undefeated Irion County Hornets next Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0