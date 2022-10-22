ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menard, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Menard remains undefeated in district play with win over Veribest

By Sabrina Hoover
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Menard Yellowjackets defeated the Veribest Falcons 54-8 Friday night.

The Yellowjackets’ record moves to 6-2 overall as they will face the undefeated Irion County Hornets next Friday.

