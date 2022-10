Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.

On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation was launched, and it led to the arrest of 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares. She is reportedly an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.

The sheriff’s office said she was arrested on suspicion of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.