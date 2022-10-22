Read full article on original website
WRAL
Putin urges his government to 'speed up' decision-making in Ukraine war
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin called his government to "speed up" decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine goes into its ninth month. "Now, we are also faced with the need to speed up resolution of the issues related to the provision of a...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
WRAL
What is a dirty bomb and why is Russia talking about it?
CNN — Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. A dirty bomb is a weapon that...
WRAL
Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port
BERLIN — Germany's government agreed on a compromise Wednesday that will allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal following concerns the deal might pose a national security risk. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz' Cabinet agreed to allow...
WRAL
UK delays budget as new prime minister tries to fix 'economic crisis'
CNN — UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt has delayed his budget by more than two weeks, buying the government more time to make difficult choices about how to tackle the country's "profound economic crisis." Hunt will now deliver the government's medium-term fiscal plan on November 17, according to a...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
Germany announces plan to legalise cannabis for recreational use
Germany wants to make it legal for adults to purchase and own up to 30g of cannabis for recreational use and to privately grow up to three plants, the country’s health minister has announced, saying the intended outcome could set a precedent for the rest of the European continent.
WRAL
Akshata Murty: Rishi Sunak's wife is a software heiress who's richer than royalty
CNN — N. R. Narayana Murthy, one of India's richest people, had mixed feelings when he first heard about the man who would become his son-in-law. "I, too, was a little sad and jealous when you told us you had found your life partner," he wrote to his daughter Akshata Murty in a letter, published in "Legacy: Letters from Eminent Parents to their Daughters."
WRAL
Ukraine tells refugees not to return this winter as Russian strikes put energy grid in peril
CNN — Ukraine has asked refugees who fled the country in the wake of Russia's invasion not to return home this winter, after Russian drone and missile strikes threatened to overwhelm the country's fragile power grid. Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, advised Ukrainians in a video message on...
Pro-Chinese disinformation group attempts to undermine US political system, influence voters: report
A pro-China disinformation campaign known as DRAGONBRIDGE has been aggressively targeting the U.S. by using various tactics designed to divide the country along party lines and isolate it from its European allies, according to a report released on Wednesday by cybersecurity firm Mandiant. The report revealed that the campaign has...
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
WRAL
Russia pulls occupying officials out of Kherson as it braces for Ukrainian offensive
CNN — A veil of uncertainty has descended over Ukraine's southern front, as a counteroffensive raises hopes of further Ukrainian gains and speculation grows about what Russia's next move might be. There are mixed signals over Russia's plans for the key city of Kherson, which it has occupied since...
Archaeologists unearth 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees from the Assyrian empire, an archaeologist has said. The carvings on marble slabs were discovered in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, where experts have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was bulldozed by Islamic State militants in 2016.
WRAL
Norwegian police arrest 'Brazilian researcher' on suspicion of spying for Russia
CNN — Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Norway's police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: 1,000 bodies exhumed in recently liberated territories, reports say
Bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
WRAL
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction
CNN — [Breaking news update at 8:40 a.m. ET]. A judge in Russia has left US basketball star Brittney Griner's verdict in place, decreasing only slightly her sentence of nine years in prison. [Previous story, published at 8:29 a.m. ET]. Brittney Griner's attorneys are appealing her verdict in a...
