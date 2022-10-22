ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
The Independent

Lucy Simon, composer of 'The Secret Garden,' dies at 82

Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, a family spokesperson said. Simon had breast cancer.
guitar.com

Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)

When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
musictimes.com

Slipped Disc

An American composer at 99

Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Us Weekly

Wait, Is That Tyson Ritter? The All-American Rejects Frontman Dresses Up as Old Man While Performing at When We Were Young Festival

Taking the elder emo status literally. All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter looked a little different while performing at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 23. “Thx for tonight kiddos. @WWWYFest,” the band wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 24. “Ya made an old man proud to give some […]
musictimes.com

Liam Gallagher Reveals Secret in Successful Music Career Despite 'Limited' Abilities

Liam Gallagher shared his secret on how he became an effective frontman despite having limited capabilities. Before Gallagher went solo, he first debuted as the lead vocalist of Oasis in 1991. He then left the band in 2009 and fronted Beady Eye for five years. Although he has a fruitful career as a soloist, Gallagher most notably became a legendary frontman of the aforesaid rock bands.

