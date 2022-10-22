Read full article on original website
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
The Monkees: The Real Reason Only Two of its Stars Appeared in Every Episode of The Series
Only two of 'The Monkees' stars appeared in every episode of the series, these are the reasons why.
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Pink Floyd’s Drummer Produced a Hit Cover of The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’
Pink Floyd's drummer, Nick Mason, produced a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" that became a hit in the United Kingdom.
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Wait, Is That Tyson Ritter? The All-American Rejects Frontman Dresses Up as Old Man While Performing at When We Were Young Festival
Taking the elder emo status literally. All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter looked a little different while performing at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 23. “Thx for tonight kiddos. @WWWYFest,” the band wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 24. “Ya made an old man proud to give some […]
Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87
(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports. Bass was 87. Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous...
Liam Gallagher Reveals Secret in Successful Music Career Despite 'Limited' Abilities
Liam Gallagher shared his secret on how he became an effective frontman despite having limited capabilities. Before Gallagher went solo, he first debuted as the lead vocalist of Oasis in 1991. He then left the band in 2009 and fronted Beady Eye for five years. Although he has a fruitful career as a soloist, Gallagher most notably became a legendary frontman of the aforesaid rock bands.
5 Seconds Of Summer talk being named NME’s Worst Band In The World three times
5 Seconds Of Summer have spoken to NME about being named the worst band in the world three times. The Australian pop-punk band made it a hat-trick of titles at the NME Awards from 2015-17. Speaking to NME in a new interview, which you can watch above, drummer Ashton Irwin...
