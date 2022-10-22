ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Palestine, IN

WTHR

New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy

INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six games. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court — because there's a new coach leading the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress

Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
american-rails.com

Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History

Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana, national NAEP math and reading test scores drop dramatically in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Scores released Monday assessing students' math and reading proficiency show kids are falling behind dramatically since the pandemic. Indiana's test results reflect a nationwide trend and it all has Indiana education leaders redoubling efforts to get kids back on track. In what's dubbed "the nation's report card,"...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

At least 1 killed in I-65 crash on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An interstate highway crash on Indianapolis' south side claimed at least one life late Tuesday. The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Southport Road. Police haven't shared details, but an advisory from the Indiana Department of Transportation said it was a fatal crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

