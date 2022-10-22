Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football: IHSAA sectional semifinals schedule, playoff brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football playoffs continue this week with sectional semifinal games Friday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in the Hoosier State.
New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy
INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six games. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court — because there's a new coach leading the way.
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
High school football playoff matchups announced Sunday
Week nine has come and gone for high school football and now it's time to find out which West Michigan teams will make a 2022 playoff push. FOX 17 has the latest playoff matches from Selection Sunday.
thedailyhoosier.com
The coaches and ESPN concur with everyone else — IU basketball is top-15 and the Big Ten favorite
The college basketball coaches poll came out on Tuesday along with ESPN’s Big Ten preview, representing what we hope are the final preseason prognostications we report on this fall. In the first USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, IU is ranked No. 14 — in the neighborhood where...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
american-rails.com
Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History
Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
WTHR
Indiana, national NAEP math and reading test scores drop dramatically in 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Scores released Monday assessing students' math and reading proficiency show kids are falling behind dramatically since the pandemic. Indiana's test results reflect a nationwide trend and it all has Indiana education leaders redoubling efforts to get kids back on track. In what's dubbed "the nation's report card,"...
ISP: Update coming Wednesday in case of unidentified boy found in suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are planning to provide an update on a case involving a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. 13News will air the press conference live on all digital platforms, including the WTHR+ streaming platform available on...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
At least 1 killed in I-65 crash on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — An interstate highway crash on Indianapolis' south side claimed at least one life late Tuesday. The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Southport Road. Police haven't shared details, but an advisory from the Indiana Department of Transportation said it was a fatal crash...
Friends of Belmont Beach call vandalism to historic signs 'devastating'
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Haughville community say they're disappointed after vandals damaged historic signs at Belmont Beach. Belmont is a formerly segregated beach at 2020 N. White River Parkway Dr. West. At one point, it was the only waterfront Black people in the area could visit and swim.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
