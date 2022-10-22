Read full article on original website
No injuries to students reported in Anderson County school bus crash
An Anderson County School spokesperson said all students are safe and injured after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
Knox County first responders help 102-year-old woman celebrate her birthday
First responders in Knox County on Sunday helped a 102-year-old woman celebrate her birthday.
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Bear euthanized after injuring man inside Gatlinburg cabin
A man vacationing in Gatlinburg was injured over the weekend when a black bear entered his cabin and charged at him, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
Anderson County couple seeking answers after solar company declares bankruptcy
Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.
