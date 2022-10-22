KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO