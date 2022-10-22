ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

wvlt.tv

Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Burn ban issued statewide, permits required

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN

