3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Wanted parole fugitive arrested after police chase in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive was arrested by officials Monday night after a police chase occurred in downtown Salt Lake City. According to officials, the chase began in Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake after police requested assistance in tracking down the suspect's car after he fled during a traffic stop.
KUTV
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
KUTV
4-alarm fire at Sugar House construction site forces hundreds nearby to evacuate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 4-alarm fire that broke out just before midnight Tuesday kept fire crews and police busy overnight and forced nearby residents in Sugar House to evacuate. The incident sparked shortly before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment development at 1040 E., 2200 South in Salt...
KUTV
Silver Alert canceled for missing man with Alzheimer's in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kelley was found safe in Bountiful Tuesday night, according to police, and the alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver-Alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City who police say suffers from Alzheimer's. Officials said Robert Kelley...
Man killed in workplace accident in Salt Lake City
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
KUTV
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism last seen in Holladay
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area of 1496 East Spring Lane in Holladay. They said DJ went to go...
KUTV
Police searching for missing Millcreek woman last seen driving red Mazda
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Millcreek woman who they said has been missing since Oct. 19. They said 78-year-old Victoria Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 with a Utah license plate E833JL. She was last seen in the Syracuse, Roy,...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
KUTV
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
KUTV
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
Crash in Layton leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured
A road is partially closed in Layton following a car crash that killed one person and left another injured.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
VIDEO: Hikers hoisted to safety after getting stuck on Mount Olympus
Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia Saturday night after becoming stuck on Mount Olympus.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
