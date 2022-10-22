Read full article on original website
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog's removal
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog, according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on the internal dealings of the Washington-based group.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
The Defection of Mikhail Voskresensky
There was no place Mikhail Voskresensky loved more than the Moscow Conservatory. He graduated from the school in 1958. For decades, he was the venerable chair of the piano department, specializing in the masters of 19th-century romanticism. His granddaughter served as his assistant, teaching alongside him. His young wife, a talented pianist from Vietnam, had studied there. In February, two days before Russian troops began flowing across the Ukrainian border, Voskresensky played a concert for hundreds in the Conservatory’s Grand Hall, an exquisite artifact of the imperial age, with soaring walls lined by portraits of the nation’s great composers.
Vote count shows Slovenia presidency to be decided in runoff
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A right-wing politician and a centrist independent candidate will face each other in a runoff presidential election in Slovenia after no candidate achieved an outright victory in the first round of voting Sunday, partial results showed. Former Foreign Minister Anze Logar was leading the race...
Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces. In other...
Ultimate Japan: A visit to "Hell Valley"
Check out the wintery landscapes of Jigokudani, or “Hell Valley,” where sulfuric steam vents give the area the look of “hell without the demons.”. Then, get a beautiful view of Otaru City on the Tenguyama Ropeway. Lastly, take a walk around this small harbor town to browse...
California might levy a new tax on gas companies. Here’s what to know
Here are the basics of the new windfall profit tax Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed, and how similar taxes have worked in the past.
Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?
Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world's heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. Once heat trapping gases get...
China could be set for even more Russian gas as Gazprom begins testing a key supply hub to reroute energy from Europe
State-run energy major Gazprom said Tuesday it is testing gas supplies from the Kovykta field which could lead to an uptick in flows to China.
Kremlin: any talks about Griner's swap must be confidential
MOSCOW — (AP) — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
