Burn permit ban issued statewide
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge
An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said. No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials. The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to...
Rural Metro & Fire helps us make the right call
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – When a situation becomes dangerous we feel safe reacting out to first responders directly, this can lead to catastrophic delays. When experiencing an emergency it is only natural to reach out to someone that you know and trust like our good friend Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro & Fire. But what many do not realize is that this can cause delays that may be the difference between life and death.
2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
Anderson County couple seeking answers after solar company declares bankruptcy
Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.
Family in need of help after two grandparents were injured in I-40 crash
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man. Updated: 15 hours ago. A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured...
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
Knox County first responders help 102-year-old woman celebrate her birthday
First responders in Knox County on Sunday helped a 102-year-old woman celebrate her birthday.
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to...
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
