KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – When a situation becomes dangerous we feel safe reacting out to first responders directly, this can lead to catastrophic delays. When experiencing an emergency it is only natural to reach out to someone that you know and trust like our good friend Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro & Fire. But what many do not realize is that this can cause delays that may be the difference between life and death.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO