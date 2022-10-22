ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Related
wvlt.tv

Burn permit ban issued statewide

After an attack inside a Gatlinburg rental cabin, officials are warning people about the results of feeding bears. Your headlines from 10/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Couple recovering after crash, Man attacked inside Gatlinburg cabin, Early voting numbers. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man. Updated: Oct....
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
GATLINBURG, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge

An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said. No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials. The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Rural Metro & Fire helps us make the right call

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – When a situation becomes dangerous we feel safe reacting out to first responders directly, this can lead to catastrophic delays. When experiencing an emergency it is only natural to reach out to someone that you know and trust like our good friend Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro & Fire. But what many do not realize is that this can cause delays that may be the difference between life and death.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man. Updated: 15 hours ago. A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN

