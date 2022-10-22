ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Should Penn State really be a two-touchdown underdog to Ohio State at home? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLIve’s Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal dive into James Franklin’s Tuesday presser with Penn State preparing for unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Franklin had a clever way of reminding the PSU media that PSU QB Sean Clifford was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort vs.Minnesota. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Gophers.
COLUMBUS, OH
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin on his Big Ten player of the week, the Lions’ pass rush, more

STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference to begin Ohio State week featured a little bit of everything. Franklin, Penn State’s ninth-year coach, had plenty of praise for the No. 2 Buckeyes, who routed Iowa 54-10 at home last Saturday. No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) and Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) meet Saturday at noon at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 11 closed after Perry County crash

Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

