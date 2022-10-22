Read full article on original website
Sam Manns, Ella Wineka lead Cumberland Valley girls to District 3 opener win over Governor Mifflin
Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling knew there would be a bit of jitters in the first playoff game of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Greencastle-Antrim sweeps Boiling Springs in first round of District 3, 2A volleyball tourney
Greencastle-Antrim, the top seed in District 3, Class 2A girls volleyball tournament, cruised past 16th seed Boiling Springs in straight sets Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10. Abigail Eagler and Lily Kauffman had 6 kills each. Eagler added 6 assists. Kauffman led the team in block...
Cumberland Valley blanks Conestoga Valley 3-0 in first round of District 3 Class 4A playoffs
Cumberland Valley (9-3) cruised to a 3-0 victory against Conestoga Valley (11-4) in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. Cumberland Valley earned a 25-22, 29-27, 26-24 sweep. With the victory, the Eagles advance to a Quarterfinals showdown against Central York this Thursday. Kate Berra turned...
Aubrey Strohecker’s stellar outing powers Mifflin County in 4-0 victory over State College in District 6 Class 4A Semifinal
Aubrey Strohecker’s superb performance provided the catalyst for Mifflin County as the Huskies blanked State College 4-0 in the District 6 Class 4A playoffs Tuesday. The Huskies will face off against Altoona next Wednesday for the District 6 Class 4A title. Strohecker netted all four goals for the Huskies,...
Top-seeded Central Dauphin blanks Governor Mifflin, advances to District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin (16-3) took care of business in a 4-0- first-round victory over Governor Mifflin (7-8-2) Tuesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Rams punched a ticket to Saturday’s Quarterfinals, where they will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Rams racked up a first-half...
James Buchanan edges Middletown 3-2 in tightly-contested District 3 Class 3A girls volleyball tilt
In a spirited first-round showdown, James Buchanan (18-2) battled to a 3-2 victory against Middletown (14-5) in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A Girls Volleyball Championship Tuesday. The Rockets downed the Blue Raiders 19-25, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19. With the win, the Rockets punched a ticket to...
Tommy Mealy approved as ELCO athletic director, ending an era at Bishop McDevitt
Tommy Mealy has worn many hats during his time at Bishop McDevitt. He was a football team captain, a state champion, an athletic director and a coach or assistant coach for the better part of the past two decades. But it’s time for a new hat. Mealy was approved...
Penn State hosts huge group of recruits for White Out win: photo gallery
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed well over 100 recruits to Saturday’s annual White Out game in one of the pivotal recruiting weekends of the year. Among those on hand were: Tyseer Denmark, WR, Roman Catholic, Dayshaun Burnett, LB, Imani Christian Academy, Kristopher Jones, LB, Mountain View (Va.), Kaveion Keys, LB, Varina (Va.), Ellis Robinson IV, CB, IMG Academy, Anthony Sacca, LB, St. Joseph’s Prep and Ernest Willor, EDGE, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Harrisburg boys soccer falls to Northeastern in District 3 4A playoff debut
MANCHESTER— Harrisburg’s boys soccer team didn’t quite get the fairytale ending to its historic season that it hoped it would. The No. 13 Cougars struggled offensively in their District 3 4A playoff debut on Tuesday and surrendered a 3-2 loss against No. 3 Northeastern, nonetheless, they never stopped fighting.
Should Penn State really be a two-touchdown underdog to Ohio State at home? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLIve’s Bob Flounders and Johnny McGonigal dive into James Franklin’s Tuesday presser with Penn State preparing for unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Franklin had a clever way of reminding the PSU media that PSU QB Sean Clifford was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort vs.Minnesota. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Gophers.
Penn State’s James Franklin on his Big Ten player of the week, the Lions’ pass rush, more
STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference to begin Ohio State week featured a little bit of everything. Franklin, Penn State’s ninth-year coach, had plenty of praise for the No. 2 Buckeyes, who routed Iowa 54-10 at home last Saturday. No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) and Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) meet Saturday at noon at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman
A 35-year-old woman has been missing since last weekend from her Dauphin County home, police said. Christina Shepherd was last seen on Saturday in Penbrook, police said. Anyone with information on Shepherd’s whereabouts is asked to call Penbrook police at 717-558-6900.
‘Soccer is a universal language’: Diverse Harrisburg soccer team makes District 3 playoffs, first time in school history
This year is a year of many firsts for Harrisburg’s boys soccer team. The Cougars (12-3-1) were crowned Mid-Penn Capital division champions for the first time in school history with a 3-0 win against Middletown last week, and they solidified a spot in the District 3 playoffs, too, which the program has also never done.
FOX43.com
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Route 11 closed after Perry County crash
Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
