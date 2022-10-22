Weather Blog: New timelapse from Sanibel shows speed of storm surge

NBC2 viewer Jeremy Condie returned to his home on Sanibel Island for the first time since Hurricane Ian this week to find something he called “eye opening.”

A camera Condie set up before evacuating the island not only survived the Category 4 storm, but managed to capture a remarkable time-lapse of Ian’s storm surge every 10 minutes.

Friday night on NBC2 Meteorologist Rob Duns showed the time stamped video taken off Sand Castle Road near the Dunes Golf and Tennis Club. He then used the time stamps displayed on the video to pull up archived images from NBC2 First Alert Live Doppler Radar to show what was happening with the weather at the time the video was being taken.

Time stamp one: 8:30 a.m.

Looking at the camera at 8:30 a.m. on September 28 shows from the perspective of the camera, the wind pushing the trees from left to right.

At the time, the eye of Hurricane Ian was still well offshore of Sanibel. The storm was moving toward the coast at less than 10 mph, set to make an official landfall during the 3 p.m. hour that day.

Notice when you examine a close-up view of the map and look from the perspective that the camera is facing, you don’t see any storm surge or flooding at the time. The location of the camera is marked in the image below by the red circle. The direction of the wind is noted using the yellow arrows.

Time stamp two: 1:30 p.m.

What an incredible difference a few hours makes. From no storm surge less than five hours earlier to major salt water flooding at the present time, the camera shows by 1:30 p.m. there was major inundation with high water levels nearly coming up to the house built on stilts. Notice that in this case, the wind was blowing toward the camera as evidenced by the waves and the direction the trees were moving.

When comparing this time stamp to what was happening with the storm on NBC2 First Alert Live Doppler Radar, the eyewall was crossing Sanibel and western Lee County when the image was taken. The change in wind direction was devastating for the area, causing deadly salt water inundation flooding on the county’s islands and beaches. It’s believed to have been up to 15 feet high on parts of nearby Fort Myers Beach around this time.

A close-up view of the camera perspective map shows that with the yellow wind arrows, the flooding visible at the time would have been not only from the lakes and ponds near the Dunes Golf and Tennis Club, but from salt water out of the Gulf of Mexico rushing up and over the island.

A reminder when looking at the map below, the camera location is marked by the red circle. The camera was facing west looking toward the general direction of the Gulf of Mexico.

Time stamp three: 5:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. salt water storm surge flooding was still occurring on Sanibel, but the visibility from the camera was better than it was earlier in the day. That’s thanks in part to another change in the wind direction. By this point on September 28 Ian’s eye was onshore over Charlotte County prompting the winds to change direction over Sanibel once again. This means the wind was no longer blowing straight toward the camera lens, allowing us to see things with better clarity. Despite the change in wind though, the storm surge continued to take its toll. Because Sanibel is surrounded by water, the flooding here was a result of not only the ponds and lakes nearby, but also the Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound.

A comparison of what NBC2 First Alert Live Doppler Radar looked like at the time is shown below. Note by this point in the day, the center of Ian’s eye was south and east of Punta Gorda, with the eye’s back edge moving across western Lee County. The storm continued to move forward at less than 10 miles per hour at this time.

Storm surge is an extremely dangerous threat from hurricanes that Southwest Florida is particularly vulnerable to; much more so than other parts of Florida. You can learn about some of the reasons why here.