‘Doctor Who' Is Coming to Disney+ Next Year
Disney+ will soon add all of space and time to its library, with long-running British scifi favorite "Doctor Who" landing on the platform in 2023. The announcement came early Tuesday morning when Ncuti Gatwa, the next actor to play the title character, appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
Andy Serkis Returns to Star Wars in Surprise ‘Andor’ Role
It’s always nice to see a familiar face in Andor, even if that face… looks nothing like the face you remember. And it’s also hard to describe the situation that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in as “nice” no matter how famliar the face or voice. That’s the case in this week’s Andor, an episode that drops our lead character into the hellish sterility of an Imperial prison. And who does he meet in that prison? SPOILERS ahead! Yes, that is Andy Serkis playing Andor’s prison boss Kino Loy. You no doubt recognize Andy Serkis’ face from his roles as...
‘Star Wars' Movie in Development From ‘Watchmen' Showrunner and ‘Ms. Marvel' Director, Reports Say
A new "Star Wars" movie is under development with a pair of buzzy names already attached, according to media reports. Damon Lindelof, showrunner for "Lost," "The Leftovers" and "Watchmen," is co-writing the new Lucasfilm movie, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of "Ms. Marvel" signed on to direct. The upcoming feature marks the...
YouTube's Shrinking Ad Business Is an Ominous Sign for the Battered Online Ad Market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Talent Agency CAA Drops Ye, as Film Studio MRC Ditches Documentary Because of His Antisemitic Remarks
Hollywood talent agency CAA dropped Ye, previously known as Kanye West, as a client. Companies are distancing themselves from Ye after recent antisemetic remarks he's made. Major Hollywood talent agency CAA on Monday dropped Ye, also known as Kanye West, as the rapper and business mogul faces intensifying criticism over his recent antisemitic remarks.
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
