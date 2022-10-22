ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney+ will soon add all of space and time to its library, with long-running British scifi favorite "Doctor Who" landing on the platform in 2023. The announcement came early Tuesday morning when Ncuti Gatwa, the next actor to play the title character, appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
It’s always nice to see a familiar face in Andor, even if that face… looks nothing like the face you remember. And it’s also hard to describe the situation that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in as “nice” no matter how famliar the face or voice. That’s the case in this week’s Andor, an episode that drops our lead character into the hellish sterility of an Imperial prison. And who does he meet in that prison? SPOILERS ahead! Yes, that is Andy Serkis playing Andor’s prison boss Kino Loy. You no doubt recognize Andy Serkis’ face from his roles as...
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...

