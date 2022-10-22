Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Serkis Returns to Star Wars in Surprise ‘Andor’ Role
It’s always nice to see a familiar face in Andor, even if that face… looks nothing like the face you remember. And it’s also hard to describe the situation that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in as “nice” no matter how famliar the face or voice. That’s the case in this week’s Andor, an episode that drops our lead character into the hellish sterility of an Imperial prison. And who does he meet in that prison? SPOILERS ahead! Yes, that is Andy Serkis playing Andor’s prison boss Kino Loy. You no doubt recognize Andy Serkis’ face from his roles as...
George Harrison Couldn’t Watch American TV: ‘It’s Such a Load of Rubbish’
Despite TV's role in the Beatles' immense success, George Harrison said he was not a fan of American TV. Many of us can probably relate to his reason.
NBC Connecticut
Apple Raises Prices on Its TV and Music Streaming Services
Apple on Monday increased monthly and annual subscription prices for its streaming services Apple TV+ and Apple Music. It also raised prices for the Apple One bundle. In a statement, Apple said the price increase for Apple Music was because of increased music licensing costs. Apple on Monday increased monthly...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
Comments / 0