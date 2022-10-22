Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO