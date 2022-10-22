Read full article on original website
Man in West Virginia left child alone to go drink
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility
PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
WTRF
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November. According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will […]
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Fire damages 32nd St. home
Parkersburg Firefighter Patrick Smith brings a cat out of a trailer at 601 32nd St. after a fire that started in a garbage can outside the residence Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Jason Matthews said it appeared to be accidental, the result of burned materials reigniting after being placed in the can by a resident who thought they had been fully extinguished. Most of the fire damage was on the exterior, but there was smoke throughout the inside, Matthews said. The resident was not home at the time but returned while the Fire Department was still on the scene. Firefighters got three cats out of the residence and were still looking for a fourth.
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
WDTV
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
WDTV
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
