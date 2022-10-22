ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Sec. of State: Newberg City Council race misprinted on ballots

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pyi9K_0iiXKFNZ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Secretary of State issued a directive for Yamhill County to conduct a new election for Newberg City Council after the race was incorrectly printed on ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Elections Division.

The Elections Division said the error concerns three Newberg City Council positions in districts 2, 4 and 6.

“Those positions are elected at large, so every district should appear on the ballot for every Newberg voter. However, the races for Districts 2, 4, and 6 are printed only on the ballots sent to registered voters in each district, respectively. For example, the race in District 2 appears only on the ballots of voters who are registered in District 2,” the Elections Division said.

In a press release, the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office said it was made aware of the ballot error for Newberg residents after 5 p.m. Thursday. The office stated that its members convened a response team with the City of Newberg and the Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division to remedy the ballot mishap.

Portland-area hotel named among top 25 most haunted in U.S.

The Secretary of State’s directive instructs the county to conduct a new election for the three City Council positions on or before Dec. 20, 2022, in which all Newberg voters will receive a ballot listing the three City Council races.

Despite the misprint for Newberg residents, the county clerk’s office said voters “can still vote their current ballot as they normally would,” adding that only City of Newberg Council races were impacted.

Beloved Dracula Halloween decoration stolen from Northwest Portland porch

The state’s directive says, “the County shall not report results for the Newberg City Council contests that appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot, and the City of Newberg shall not certify results for those contests.”

The Elections Division said all other contests and measures on the Nov. 8 ballot will not be impacted and will proceed.

The Secretary of State also directed coordination between the City of Newberg and Yamhill County to notify affected voters about the directive by mail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change

The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a St. Louis high school Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy