KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Valley Center in regional semifinal
A fast start was pivotal for the Emporia High boys soccer team against Valley Center Tuesday. Zander Keosybounheuang’s goal in the second minute set the tone for the Spartans in a 6-1 victory over the Hornets. Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 in the 27th minute. Valley Center cut the...
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
ksal.com
KSHSAA Playoff Matchups Announced
Friday night was the final week of the regular season for Kansas High School Football. Now, we know the who’s, what’s, where’s, and when’s for the upcoming playoffs. Below is information on local teams in the KSHSAA playoff brackets. First-round games will be played Friday, October...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Washburn 2-0
The Emporia State soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over Washburn Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal, it came with 9:22 to play in the match. Haley Sparks scored the 2nd goal with just over 5 minutes to play. The win earns Emporia State...
K-State quarterback questionable for Saturday’s home game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez is questionable for Saturday, head coach Chris Kleiman said Tuesday. Martinez didn’t practice the day after the Wildcats lost on the road to TCU. Backup Will Howard will be ready to go if Martinez is not cleared to play. Martinez went out with an injury after the […]
Emporia gazette.com
First rain gone; more coming on
The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KVOE
Pair of grass fires reported northeast of Emporia
Area fire crews are battling a pair of grass fires that developed within 30 minutes apart Sunday evening. Reading, Miller and Lyon County District Two firefighters were called to the intersection of Road 400 and X, roughly 30 miles northeast of Emporia, shortly before 6:30 pm for a brush fire. 30 minutes later, crews responded to a second call for a grass fire at the intersection of Road 380 W nearly 30 miles northeast of Emporia.
Reports: Manhattan parts ways with coach Steve Masiello
Manhattan has fired coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the team’s first game of the 2022-23 season, Stadium
Emporia gazette.com
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh to open in Emporia
A new restaurant is coming to Emporia. According to a post on social media, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh will soon open its doors at 2808 W. Hwy. 50. The location was formerly occupied by Papa John's. Abelardo's Mexican Fresh offers a selection of popular dishes such as tacos, nachos and quesadillas....
KVOE
Emporia garage damaged by fire
Fire developed in an Emporia garage on Monday, damaging the structure. The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 pm at 1201 Prairie. There was heavy smoke, which obscured traffic at 12th and Prairie nearby, forcing Emporia Police to direct traffic briefly. The fire was put out in under 30 minutes,...
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
KVOE
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
KVOE
Emporia shooting suspects officially set for separate preliminary hearings
Two men accused of shooting somebody at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer are back in Lyon County District Court for hearings Wednesday. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins are set for preliminary hearings. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am, with Williams’ hearing at 10. Both were formally...
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
