Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Rockets Head to Eastern Michigan for Crucial MAC West Battle

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo will defend its first-place position in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference when it travels to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 29 (Noon/ESPNU). Toledo (5-3, 3-1 MAC) is one game ahead of three teams in the West Division, including Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 MAC),...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Jada Bouyer’s Passion for Science Led Her to Toledo

Growing up, Jada Bouyer tried just about every sport you can think of. Basketball, swimming, gymnastics. You name it, she probably tried it. It wasn't until seventh grade when she tried out for her middle school volleyball team that she found the right sport for her. Off the court, though,...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Falls to Northern Illinois in Four Sets

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (14-8, 7-4 MAC) lost to Northern Illinois (14-7, 7-4 MAC) at home on Saturday, falling in four sets to its MAC West Division foe. Following their three-set sweep on Friday, the Rockets won the first set on Saturday, 25-22, to go...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Lose Final Road Match of Season to Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team closed out its road schedule at First Energy Stadium Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 setback to Akron. Akron scored three first-half goals despite Toledo's tough defensive efforts. The Rockets kept up the pressure in the second half and had multiple scoring opportunities, but could not put one on target. The Zips added two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to earn the shutout.
AKRON, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Fall in Battle of MAC Division Leaders, 34-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but he was not able to rally Toledo into the end zone in its final drive as the Rockets fell to Buffalo, 34-27, in the battle of the MAC's division leaders in Buffalo on Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Roll to 100-59 Exhibition Victory Over Hillsdale

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 100-59 exhibition victory over NCAA Division II foe Hillsdale on Saturday in Savage Arena. Senior JT Shumate topped the Rockets with 19 points, while junior RayJ Dennis tallied 16 points. "I thought we played hard...
HILLSDALE, MI
sent-trib.com

Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors

COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
CYGNET, OH
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH
Lima News

Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles

COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
OTTAWA, OH
abc57.com

Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thevillagereporter.com

Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured

Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

