utrockets.com
Rockets Head to Eastern Michigan for Crucial MAC West Battle
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo will defend its first-place position in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference when it travels to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 29 (Noon/ESPNU). Toledo (5-3, 3-1 MAC) is one game ahead of three teams in the West Division, including Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 MAC),...
utrockets.com
Jada Bouyer’s Passion for Science Led Her to Toledo
Growing up, Jada Bouyer tried just about every sport you can think of. Basketball, swimming, gymnastics. You name it, she probably tried it. It wasn't until seventh grade when she tried out for her middle school volleyball team that she found the right sport for her. Off the court, though,...
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Northern Illinois in Four Sets
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (14-8, 7-4 MAC) lost to Northern Illinois (14-7, 7-4 MAC) at home on Saturday, falling in four sets to its MAC West Division foe. Following their three-set sweep on Friday, the Rockets won the first set on Saturday, 25-22, to go...
utrockets.com
Rockets Lose Final Road Match of Season to Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team closed out its road schedule at First Energy Stadium Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 setback to Akron. Akron scored three first-half goals despite Toledo's tough defensive efforts. The Rockets kept up the pressure in the second half and had multiple scoring opportunities, but could not put one on target. The Zips added two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to earn the shutout.
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall in Battle of MAC Division Leaders, 34-27
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but he was not able to rally Toledo into the end zone in its final drive as the Rockets fell to Buffalo, 34-27, in the battle of the MAC's division leaders in Buffalo on Saturday.
Newly-formed nonprofit set to introduce a new sport to underserved youth in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new nonprofit is set to begin its mission to develop Toledo's youth in life and in volleyball. Co-directors Zahra A. Collins and Raychelle Skibinski founded UrbanVolley 419 to develop, educate and promote volleyball in Toledo's underserved, underrepresented youth populations. The hope is to grow the...
utrockets.com
Rockets Roll to 100-59 Exhibition Victory Over Hillsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 100-59 exhibition victory over NCAA Division II foe Hillsdale on Saturday in Savage Arena. Senior JT Shumate topped the Rockets with 19 points, while junior RayJ Dennis tallied 16 points. "I thought we played hard...
sent-trib.com
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Oregon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Oregon. The St. John's Jesuit football team will have a game with Clay High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00. The St. John's Jesuit football team will have a game with Clay High School on October 22, 2022, 09:00:00.
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry
TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
Suspect charged with murder in July shooting death of 29-year-old musician in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from a related report that aired Sept. 17, 2022. A suspect is charged with murder for the July shooting death of a 29-year-old man in south Toledo. A murder warrant was issued Monday for the 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
thevillagereporter.com
Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured
Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
