Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
nationalinterest.org
Will Congress Finally Repeal the 2002 AUMF?
The Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 has been stretched far beyond its original reach—and it is still on the books. Twenty years ago this week, President George W. Bush signed the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution into law, empowering his office to “defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq.”
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill the seat of Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down after nearly five decades in Washington. Democratic Representative Peter Welch is hoping to move up to the Senate chamber but is facing Republican political newcomer Gerald Malloy.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
Montana’s western U.S. House district goes from ‘likely to ‘leans’ Republican in national analyses
Democrat Monica Tranel faces “an uphill climb” to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Republican and favorite Ryan Zinke “has a unique image problem,” said the Cook Political Report as it shifted its projection for the district from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican.”
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
Two Senate candidates call out opponents for not attending forum
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the midterm elections right around the corner, two of the four candidates running for U.S. Senate spoke at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Oct. 24. That’s Gary Chambers and Syrita Steib, both are Democrats. Voters had a chance to get an idea...
Homeland Security chief Mayorkas needs to be impeached and Congress must force a reckoning
If Republicans take back the House in the midterm elections it will be up to Congress to hold Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas accountable for the chaos on our southern border.
Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November
WASHINGTON — Women running in governors’ races throughout the country are potentially set to break records if elected this November. In total, there are 25 women governor candidates nominated by the two major political parties this election cycle, sharply up from 16 in 2018. Democrats hold 16 of those nominations, with nine GOP women candidates […] The post Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bennet, O’Dea spar on climate, energy issues in Grand Junction debate
The race for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat returned on Tuesday to the Western Slope, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea debated the issues in a region significantly impacted by both the clean-energy transition and a historic megadrought fueled by climate change. O’Dea, a first-time candidate and Denver construction CEO, returned […] The post Bennet, O’Dea spar on climate, energy issues in Grand Junction debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Rep. Luria, Sen. Kiggans debate gas prices, economy, abortion, 2020 election
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans squared off in their third and final debate Tuesday night on WTKR News 3. It's race that's being watched closely across the country.
GOP's Murkowski and Democrat Peltola endorse each other in Alaska races
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections. The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state. Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
Nicolle Wallace Suggests U.S. Elections Need Help Reserved For 'Threatened' Democracies
But Democratic Rep. Jim Himes pushed back on the MSNBC anchor's suggestion, saying he's "not there" yet.
