ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Will Congress Finally Repeal the 2002 AUMF?

The Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 has been stretched far beyond its original reach—and it is still on the books. Twenty years ago this week, President George W. Bush signed the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution into law, empowering his office to “defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq.”
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill the seat of Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down after nearly five decades in Washington. Democratic Representative Peter Welch is hoping to move up to the Senate chamber but is facing Republican political newcomer Gerald Malloy.
VERMONT STATE
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
GEORGIA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November

WASHINGTON — Women running in governors’ races throughout the country are potentially set to break records if elected this November. In total, there are 25 women governor candidates nominated by the two major political parties this election cycle, sharply up from 16 in 2018. Democrats hold 16 of those nominations, with nine GOP women candidates […] The post Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Bennet, O’Dea spar on climate, energy issues in Grand Junction debate

The race for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat returned on Tuesday to the Western Slope, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea debated the issues in a region significantly impacted by both the clean-energy transition and a historic megadrought fueled by climate change. O’Dea, a first-time candidate and Denver construction CEO, returned […] The post Bennet, O’Dea spar on climate, energy issues in Grand Junction debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

GOP's Murkowski and Democrat Peltola endorse each other in Alaska races

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections. The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state. Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy