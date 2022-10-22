UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.

UTICA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO