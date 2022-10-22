Read full article on original website
Section III Class C Field Hockey Semi-Finals: Scores and Highlights
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Field Hockey Sectional brackets continued to roll on Tuesday afternoon, with Class C semi-final games being played at a predetermined neutral site, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Sheveron Stadium, and each game finishing with the final score separated by just one goal. Highlights included: 1-Clinton 1, 4-Little...
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
Second Half Run Propels Syracuse Basketball to Exhibition Victory
Syracuse trailed Indiana (PA) by as many as seven, but rallied in the second half to win its exhibition opener 86-68. The Orange has a week off before its final exhibition game on November 1st against Southern New Hampshire. It was a back and forth first half capped by a half court swish to ...
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star guard sets date, SU ‘very much alive’ – analyst
Syracuse basketball 2023 four-star priority target Mike Williams from Maryland recently wrapped up his campus visits, and the fast-rising guard seems to be nearing a decision. According to a tweet from recruiting analyst/scout Colby Giacubeno, the 6-foot-4 Williams plans to make his commitment announcement on November 6. Not too long...
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
Babers on Tucker's Five Carries, Clock Management: 'That Has Been Addressed'
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers held his weekly press conference on Monday and discussed two issues from the loss at Clemson that fans and media have been discussing since its conclusion. Not calling timeout after stopping Clemson late in the fourth quarter to preserve time and running back Sean ...
Section III football brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III football seedings were announced on Sunday. First-round games start on Thursday and will lead up to championship games, which are scheduled from Nov. 11-13 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
‘Complete Streets’ 90-Day Trial Begins on Genesee
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A resolution regarding the “Complete Streets Project” was passed by the Utica Common Council, and for the next 90 days, residents will have the opportunity to test the new street layout before it is officially implemented. Starting on Saturday, October 22, and concluding...
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
