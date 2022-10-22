ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Section III Class C Field Hockey Semi-Finals: Scores and Highlights

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Field Hockey Sectional brackets continued to roll on Tuesday afternoon, with Class C semi-final games being played at a predetermined neutral site, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Sheveron Stadium, and each game finishing with the final score separated by just one goal. Highlights included: 1-Clinton 1, 4-Little...
VERONA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus

ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota

Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
CANASTOTA, NY
AllSyracue

Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Complete Streets’ 90-Day Trial Begins on Genesee

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A resolution regarding the “Complete Streets Project” was passed by the Utica Common Council, and for the next 90 days, residents will have the opportunity to test the new street layout before it is officially implemented. Starting on Saturday, October 22, and concluding...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York

AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy