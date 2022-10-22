ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Gym raising money for Children’s National Hospital

By Derek Forrest
NORTH BETHESDA Md. (DC News Now) — For the past couple of years, Game Gym has partnered with Children’s National Hospital. “One of the things I am incredibly proud of”, says Founder and CEO of Game Gym Josh Hafkin.

Game Gym’s mission is to show video games can be used in way other than just leisure. “We want to use our platform and our moment to draw awareness to games-based research that is occurring at Children’s National Hospital.”

Game Gym will host the Winter Games Online Charity event on December 2nd and 3rd. All money donated will go to Children’s National Hospital.

Game Gym has raised over 36,000 dollars for the hospital and their research. “At the end of the day this is what it’s all about”, Hafkin says. “There’s this whole other side of games that involves medicine that really makes tough times better. Whether it’s just killing times between procedures or treatments, or some kind of actual game that’s connected to rehab or physical therapy or other parts of the medical field. These things are vital.”

