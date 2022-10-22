Read full article on original website
Related
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
Ratings Round Up: WWE SmackDown And Special Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
The final viewership for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.231 million viewers. This number is down from the previous week that saw 2.274 million viewers. In the key demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating, which is down from the previous week, which was...
WWE Backstage news on Bray Wyatt and how he is listed internally
According to PWInsider, WWE has internally listed Bray Wyatt as the top babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, with Drew McIntyre now listed at number two. It is being said that WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of Wyatt’s return. His merchandise is currently the top seller for WWE. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise that includes plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
Latest on WWE/GCW rumors; FITE+ and indy promotions
According to a report from Fightful Select, several “prominent” independent professional wrestling promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal. Fightful indicated they were given the impression that a number of independent wrestling promotions would join as a live-streaming option for one tier of the membership. There will reportedly be a number of announcements coming in November. It is not clear if there are going to be additional pricing, packages, or details.
NXT Quick Results/ Highlights – 10/25/22 (R-Truth, New Schism member, Mysterious character named Scrypts)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Tuesday’s show was the fallout from this past Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. The hooded person that has been seen over the past few weeks with The Schism was revealed to...
WWE Sunday Stunner House Show Results (10/23/22) – Pikeville, KY
WWE held a Sunday Stunner House Show on October 23, 2022 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky. Below are the results courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com. -WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Uso’s (c) retained over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. -Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the...
SPOILERS from Saturday night’s IMPACT TV tapings
Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the second Sin City Showdown TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. The title change is expected to air on AXS TV sometime in November. It is being said that former WWE...
AEW Named To Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced on Tuesday that AEW has been named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list. The list honors the brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. The award honors companies and nonprofit organizations which have achieved cultural relevancy and more. You can read the full press...
AEW staff says report involving Thunder Rosa’s close friends is “dumb bs”
A recent report from F4WOnline indicated that talents Kilynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure have not been used by AEW recently, due to their relationship with Thunder Rosa, who is has currently been sidelined with an injury. There is no timeline for her return. Rosa, who is the AEW...
NJPW President addresses Karl Anderson being double booked
NJPW President Takami Ohbari has taken to Twitter to address WWE Superstar Karl Anderson being double booked for November 5. Anderson is scheduled to defend the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn, which is the same day he is scheduled to team with AJ Styles & Luke Gallows against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Dominik Mysterio), at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5.
Brock Lesnar announced for next week’s WWE Raw; Watch Rhea Ripley slam Luke Gallows
Brock Lesnar, who will be squaring off with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, has been announced for next Monday’s WWE Raw, live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. During a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson on Monday’s WWE Raw, the...
WWE Raw viewership and key demo against MNF week 7
This week’s WWE Raw, up against week 7 of Monday Night Football, drew a total average of 1.641 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.803 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw...
WWE announces 2023 UK Tour
WWE has announced a United Kingdom tour for 2023. The tour will be April 26 through April 29. You can read the full announcement below containing all the details. WWE Live returns to the U.K., Northern Ireland and France in April 2023. STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2022 – WWE Live...
WWE News Bits 10/24/22: Xavier Woods on Wheel of Fortune; Liv Morgan to appear on Chucky this week
New Day’s Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on next the Celebrity episode of ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. The episode will air this coming Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday’s episode of the USA Network series Chucky.
Video: WWE Raw Superstar appears on NASCAR meets WWE
WWE posted USA’s “Welcome to my World: NASCAR Meets WWE” with AJ Styles and Corey LaJoie, on their YouTube Channel. No. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie, Legend and Analyst Jeff Burton and Superstar AJ Styles learn about the exciting similarities between the worlds of NASCAR and WWE inside “the Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC.
IMPACT Wrestling star undergoes emergency surgery
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre star star Laredo Kid announced on his Instagram that he underwent emergency surgery on Monday. As of this writing, there is no word how he was injured and what led to the surgery, or how long he will be out of action. Lorado Kid...
