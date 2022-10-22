According to a report from Fightful Select, several “prominent” independent professional wrestling promotions have reached deals to air on FITE+ in an expanded deal. Fightful indicated they were given the impression that a number of independent wrestling promotions would join as a live-streaming option for one tier of the membership. There will reportedly be a number of announcements coming in November. It is not clear if there are going to be additional pricing, packages, or details.

2 DAYS AGO