Johnson City, TN

Vote Now: Week 10 Best Play of the Week

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQNXn_0iiXGoVO00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play #1: Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway dances past a few defenders and stretches to the pylon for a score.
  • Play #2: Daniel Boone’s Landon Kirkpatrick takes a short screen to the house for a touchdown.
  • Play #3: Abingdon’s Lucas Honaker takes a quarterback keeper past the defense to put the Falcons on the board.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams while they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night .

WJHL

