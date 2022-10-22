Vote Now: Week 10 Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway dances past a few defenders and stretches to the pylon for a score.

Play #2: Daniel Boone’s Landon Kirkpatrick takes a short screen to the house for a touchdown.

Play #3: Abingdon’s Lucas Honaker takes a quarterback keeper past the defense to put the Falcons on the board.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

