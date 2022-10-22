Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup
BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday. Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School. Kendall Davis and...
Central Catholic girls basketball head coach suspended by OHSAA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 3, 2022, regarding the CHSL. The reigning TRAC girls basketball champions will start their season without their coach. Central Catholic High School varsity girls basketball coach Ericka Haney has been suspended for four games by the Ohio High...
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
WTOL-TV
Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate
At what was supposed to be a debate with state school board candidates, only Democratic candidate Teresa Fedor appeared. Republican Sarah McGervey was absent.
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
OHSAA announces football playoff pairings
The OHSAA announced the playoff pairings for high school football teams around the state with the first round starting Oct. 28.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC’s Inaugural Bourbon Affair set for Nov. 5
PIQUA — Explore your bourbon and wine palate at Piqua Arts Council’s inaugural Bourbon Affair. With rare and barrel picked bourbons, high-class wines and a five-course tasting menu, this tasting event promises a great evening out at Piqua’s newest event venue, The Gallery Venue & Event Center.
wktn.com
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing and Opening
One road closed and another reopened on Monday October 24. According to the Hardin County Engineer’s Office:. .County Road 10, between Township Road 25 and Township Road 35, is closed for three to four weeks for a culvert replacement project. .Township 110, between State Route 53 and County Road...
‘It’s just very cool;’ Greater Dayton School students make mark on new building
DAYTON — Tuesday students from Greater Dayton School made their mark on the building that will be theirs in less than a year. A few seconds with a sharpie to sign their places into history. “In probably a million years, someone’s going to find our names,” third-grade student Dominic...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
dayton.com
Dayton resident to travel Miami Valley on Comic-Con history book tour
If there was ever a book to “geek out” over it would definitely be Dayton resident Mathew Klickstein’s new oral history celebrating decades of pop culture fandom. “See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture” was released on Sept. 6 and is available for purchase online and at local stores. The audiobook was also just released.
hometownstations.com
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses. Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.
WCPO
Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers were temporarily without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, only 18 outages are being reported as of 12:10 p.m. We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue...
dayton.com
Airline Dairy Creme has new set of owners: ‘We’re a new local family carrying on the tradition’
A family-owned Vandalia landmark is welcoming a new family into its legacy. Airline Dairy Creme, a four-generation family-owned restaurant and ice cream shop, has been bought by Allen and Sarah Lay, who also own Kona Ice of Troy. “We’re a new local family carrying on the tradition,” Allen said in...
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
Lima News
New Big Lots in St. Marys offering doorbuster deals
ST. MARYS — Discount retailer Big Lots is opening a new store in St. Marys on Saturday. The store, located at 1170 Indiana Ave., will offer doorbuster deals to the first 100 customers each day of opening weekend. Regular store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Comments / 0