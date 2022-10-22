Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses. Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.

