Denham Springs, LA

Yellow Jackets drop a tough one to district foe East Ascension

There was no escaping the disappointment Friday when Denham Springs brought its undefeated record in the District 5-5A showdown at East Ascension. Contending for a district championship for the first time since 2011, it was a key game for Denham Springs’ title hopes. But, after leading for most of the game, the Yellow Jackets surrendered two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game as they lost 17-7.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety

Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
LUTCHER, LA
Southern Lab-Kentwood game moved to Thursday night

Instead of having a Friday night showdown, District 9-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood will now play Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab school director Herman Brister Jr. said a scheduling conflict with a Southern women’s soccer contest also set for Friday prompted the change.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How is LSU pulling off its comeback wins? Here's a close look at how the Tigers are doing it.

Brian Kelly noticed a certain quality to this LSU team in his first game. Back in the Caesars Superdome that early September night, Kelly watched a group that made numerous mistakes claw out of a 17-3 hole late in the third quarter. The Tigers went on a 20-7 run from that point on, and if not for a blocked extra point on the final play, they might have won in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'

Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
OXFORD, MS
LSU fined $250,000 after fans rushed the field to celebrate beating Ole Miss

LSU was fined $250,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss on Saturday as part of the Southeastern Conference's standard policy. It was LSU's third offense for a violation of the league's access to competition area rule. LSU was last fined $100,000 after fans rushed the field when the Tigers beat Georgia in 2018.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi

ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
JACKSON, MS
Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide

The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Broncos defeat rival Central, future to be determined

The Zachary High football season to this point has been a roller coaster to watch as a talented team finished the nondistrict schedule with a record of 3-1. That nondistrict schedule featured teams likely to win their district — East Ascension who also beat perennial power West Monroe; state powers with multiple state championships — John Curtis; a New Orleans powerhouse — St. Augustine; and one of the top teams in Mississippi — Winona — on the road. Neither Winona nor John Curtis have lost a game other than their matchups with the Broncos.
ZACHARY, LA
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA

