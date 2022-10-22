Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team
When the Miami Heat drafted Precious Achiuwa in 2020, they thought he would become one of the cornerstones of the franchise. It never happened because he was part of the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors. Since, Achiuwa has developed into a solid player. On Monday, he had 10...
Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League’s Best Scoring Average?
With LeBron James clearly aware of the offensive limitations of this season's Lakers roster, would he be interested in making a run at the league's top scoring average?. Last year, the 6'9" power forward finished with the second-best scoring average (albeit in just 56 games) across the league, 30.3 points a night (on .524/.359/.756 shooting splits), behind just Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid. James also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.
Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has been one of the brightest spots for the Golden State Warriors in this early season. So much so, that he's earned some tremendous praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "This is the best I've ever seen Wiggs," Kerr said....
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook’s Hamstring Injury Returns
$47.1 million starting Los Angeles Lakers Russell point guard Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers' Wednesday night clash with the Nuggets in Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Westbrook is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which he...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Sidelined With Knee Stiffness
View the original article to see embedded media. The Clippers are clearing erring on the side of caution with Kawhi Leonard. The superstar forward, who underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee last year, is now experiencing stiffness in the knee, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Detroit Pistons Fall To The Washington Wizards 120-98
The Detroit Pistons fall to the Washington Wizards 120-98. The Pistons made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not get it done as the Wizards pulled away late. Washington, for the most part, led for the entire game, and any momentum created by Detroit would be immediately matched. Here are some key takeaways from the game!
Pelicans’ Depth, Teamwork, and Grit Downed Mavericks
New Orleans used its depth and teamwork to defeat the Mavericks 113-111 without Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, and Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup. Eight Pelicans players scored points in double figures compared to the three Mavericks — Naji Marshall (15), Trey Murphy III (22), CJ McCollum (14), Jonas Valanciunas (13), Jose Alvarado (13), Devonte Graham (14), Dyson Daniels (11), and Larry Nance Jr. (11)
Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
Thunder One of Four NBA Teams Still Searching for Win
Ahead of what is likely to be a competitive back-to-back versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves as one of the four teams left in the NBA without a win. The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, all for various reasons, also continue to...
Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT vs. LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without two key players in their first matchup with the LA Clippers this season, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will miss Tuesday night's game due to injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a left hip...
Why Luka Doncic’s Mavs Are Prioritizing Strong Starts
The Dallas Mavericks have managed to get off to hot starts in each of their initial two games to begin the 2022-23 season. The Mavs have outscored their opponents by a 30-point margin in the first quarter of their two games, with Doncic averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the opening period alone. No player is averaging more points in the opening period of games so far.
Injury Report: Paul George and Marcus Morris OUT vs Oklahoma City Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers desperately need some continuity on the court, but it doesn't look like they're going to have that against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the NBA's official injury report, both Paul George (non-covid illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons)...
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo predicted this as a redemption year for him this season. After saying he was in the best shape of his career, Oladipo has yet to play this season. He will not travel with the team on a three-game road trip because of knee issues. The...
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss
The Philadelphia 76ers were favored to pick up their first win of the year on Saturday night. After falling short to the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers had an opportunity to face a young and rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team. Despite being the heavy favorites in the...
Chip Trayanum Switches Positions Again To Boost Ohio State’s RB Depth
When junior linebacker DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum transferred from Arizona State to Ohio State this offseason, he did so with the mindset that his days as a running back were over. After all, the Buckeyes returned several talented players at the position, including redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, sophomore TreVeyon Henderson and...
