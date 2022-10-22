ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Salvation Army Holiday Festival

By Maggy Wolanske
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncw1M_0iiXG7pW00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army will be hosting its annual holiday goods and bake sale on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re having a huge sale, we’re serving lunch, and we have a fantastic bakery,” said Billy Sue Gonzalez, President of Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army.

The holiday festival features crafts, handbags, jewelry, and baked goods. Also for sale are holiday items including wreaths, centerpieces, and candles.

“All of these items have been being collected all year long by our Women’s Auxiliary,” said Jeane Turner, Community Relations Director of Salvation Army. “A lot of the items are homemade items from the women. Some of them are donated. Everything here has just come from around the community.”

Billy Sue Gonzalez gives a tour of several items for sale at the holiday festival.

All proceeds benefit Salvation Army’s programs serving those in need in the Colorado Springs community.

“This is such an exciting event. Not only does it serve the community because there are community members who look forward to this every year,” stated Turner, “They line up outside before the doors open. But also all of the proceeds from this event go right back into the community to help seniors, veterans, and families right here in our neighborhoods.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Support Ahavah Community Initiative at Harvest Festival & Fundraiser

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Happening this weekend, the Ahavah Community Initiative will host their 7th annual Harvest Festival and Fundraiser. The Ahavah Community Initiative connects people from all backgrounds with locally-farmed produce and opportunities to learn about healthy living and environmental conciousness. The Harvest Festival and Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the […]
PEYTON, CO
KXRM

CSPD wins community policing award

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Play COS, a community initiative by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) won an award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) at a conference in mid-October of 2022. The IACP/Walmart Leadership in Community Policing Award, recognizes promising practices that utilize effective and long-lasting partnerships that make communities safer. CSPD’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry closes its doors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The owner of a well-known community pantry in Colorado Springs said the pantry has shuttered its doors because the City of Colorado Springs advised it was in violation of a city ordinance. The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry on Pikes Peak Avenue west of downtown has supplied neighbors in need with fresh […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nonprofits inspire teens toward conservation appreciation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Forge Evolution and the Richard Petritz Foundation partnered to launch Teens on Trails, which gives youth opportunities to explore the outdoors, learn trail stewardship and gain an understanding of conservation. “What we’ve done is we’ve both adopted a trail and a park, and our goal is to help young people really come […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

ZooBoo returns to Pueblo Zoo Halloween weekend

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Head to the Pueblo Zoo this Halloween to enjoy some trick-or-treating, crafts and games, costume parades, and of course, plenty of animal friends! The event will kick off on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a special Members Only BooBonus. Zoo members will receive a complimentary treat bag, […]
PUEBLO, CO
multihousingnews.com

Andover Properties Buys Colorado Springs Storage

The property will operate under the Storage King USA brand. Andover Properties has acquired IN Self Storage, a 47,020-square-foot self storage facility in Colorado Springs, Colo. The property, which will operate under the Storage King USA brand, sold for $4.6 million, according to El Paso County records. The asset was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Aggressive panhandler robs several stores before arrest

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Aggravated Robbery charges after police say he was aggressively panhandling outside of a business, and when asked to leave, he threatened the employees and stole cash from the register before going on to rob another business. PPD said the incident occurred just after […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy