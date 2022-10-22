Salvation Army Holiday Festival

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army will be hosting its annual holiday goods and bake sale on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re having a huge sale, we’re serving lunch, and we have a fantastic bakery,” said Billy Sue Gonzalez, President of Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army.

The holiday festival features crafts, handbags, jewelry, and baked goods. Also for sale are holiday items including wreaths, centerpieces, and candles.

“All of these items have been being collected all year long by our Women’s Auxiliary,” said Jeane Turner, Community Relations Director of Salvation Army. “A lot of the items are homemade items from the women. Some of them are donated. Everything here has just come from around the community.”

Billy Sue Gonzalez gives a tour of several items for sale at the holiday festival.

All proceeds benefit Salvation Army’s programs serving those in need in the Colorado Springs community.

“This is such an exciting event. Not only does it serve the community because there are community members who look forward to this every year,” stated Turner, “They line up outside before the doors open. But also all of the proceeds from this event go right back into the community to help seniors, veterans, and families right here in our neighborhoods.”

