Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler Sitting Most Of The Fourth Quarter In Monday’s Loss To Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra surprisingly sat forward Jimmy Butler for most of the fourth quarter in Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. By the time, Buter re-entered, it was too late. The Raptors had already seized control of the game. Spoelstra said he should've reconsidered the timing of getting Butler back in the game.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League’s Best Scoring Average?
With LeBron James clearly aware of the offensive limitations of this season's Lakers roster, would he be interested in making a run at the league's top scoring average?. Last year, the 6'9" power forward finished with the second-best scoring average (albeit in just 56 games) across the league, 30.3 points a night (on .524/.359/.756 shooting splits), behind just Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid. James also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook’s Hamstring Injury Returns
$47.1 million starting Los Angeles Lakers Russell point guard Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers' Wednesday night clash with the Nuggets in Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Westbrook is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which he...
Tri-City Herald
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Sidelined With Knee Stiffness
View the original article to see embedded media. The Clippers are clearing erring on the side of caution with Kawhi Leonard. The superstar forward, who underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee last year, is now experiencing stiffness in the knee, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Tri-City Herald
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team
When the Miami Heat drafted Precious Achiuwa in 2020, they thought he would become one of the cornerstones of the franchise. It never happened because he was part of the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors. Since, Achiuwa has developed into a solid player. On Monday, he had 10...
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Pistons Fall To The Washington Wizards 120-98
The Detroit Pistons fall to the Washington Wizards 120-98. The Pistons made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not get it done as the Wizards pulled away late. Washington, for the most part, led for the entire game, and any momentum created by Detroit would be immediately matched. Here are some key takeaways from the game!
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans’ Depth, Teamwork, and Grit Downed Mavericks
New Orleans used its depth and teamwork to defeat the Mavericks 113-111 without Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, and Brandon Ingram in the starting lineup. Eight Pelicans players scored points in double figures compared to the three Mavericks — Naji Marshall (15), Trey Murphy III (22), CJ McCollum (14), Jonas Valanciunas (13), Jose Alvarado (13), Devonte Graham (14), Dyson Daniels (11), and Larry Nance Jr. (11)
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
Tri-City Herald
Why Ousting Dan Snyder From the NFL Is Complicated
In what may come as disappointing news to many readers, I’m not optimistic that Daniel Snyder’s continuing ownership of the Commanders is in danger. However, do not despair, Washington fans and Snyder enemies (there are many): There is a potential way out. Let’s examine. Jewel franchise no...
Tri-City Herald
Why Luka Doncic’s Mavs Are Prioritizing Strong Starts
The Dallas Mavericks have managed to get off to hot starts in each of their initial two games to begin the 2022-23 season. The Mavs have outscored their opponents by a 30-point margin in the first quarter of their two games, with Doncic averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the opening period alone. No player is averaging more points in the opening period of games so far.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Paul George and Marcus Morris OUT vs Oklahoma City Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers desperately need some continuity on the court, but it doesn't look like they're going to have that against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the NBA's official injury report, both Paul George (non-covid illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons)...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo predicted this as a redemption year for him this season. After saying he was in the best shape of his career, Oladipo has yet to play this season. He will not travel with the team on a three-game road trip because of knee issues. The...
Tri-City Herald
PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss
The Philadelphia 76ers were favored to pick up their first win of the year on Saturday night. After falling short to the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers had an opportunity to face a young and rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team. Despite being the heavy favorites in the...
Tri-City Herald
Brandin Cooks A ‘Trade Target’; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1. We have written in this space...
Tri-City Herald
Podcast: It’s Not a Coincidence the Phillies and Astros Made the World Series
Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver are joined by Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies NLCS victory over the San Diego Padres and the upcoming World Series against the Houston Astros. When Inside the Phillies launched in September 2021 and Inside the Astros...
