Today in Entertainment History: "Good Vibrations" released

On Oct. 22, 1965, Ernest Tubb was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1966, the Beach Boys’ song “Good Vibrations” was released. At that time, it was the most expensive single ever recorded, costing $40,000 dollars to make.

Also in 1966, “Georgy Girl” opened. It was the first movie in the U.S. to carry a Mature Audiences Only rating.

Also in 1966, “Weird Al” Yankovic took his first accordion lesson.

In 1976, drummer Keith Moon of The Who played in what ended up being his final concert, in Toronto. Moon died less than two years later.

In 1977, singer Kenny Rogers and actor Marianne Gordon from the TV show “Hee Haw” were married. They divorced in 1993.

In 1996, Death Row Records founder Suge (SHUG) Knight was jailed after violating his probation for a 1992 assault.

In 2003, entertainer Liza Minelli filed for divorce from producer David Gest. The previous day, Gest had filed a $10 million lawsuit claiming Minelli beat him during alcoholic rages.

In 2007, Marie Osmond fainted on live television during ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 84. Actor Derek Jacobi (JAK’-uh-bee) is 84. Actor Tony Roberts is 83. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 79. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 77. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 70. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 70. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 66. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 62. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 60. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 58. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 57. Actor Valeria Golino (vuh-LA’-ree-uh goh-LEE’-noh) (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 56. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 55. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 54. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 54. Director Spike Jonze is 53. Rapper Tracey Lee is 52. Actor Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 50. Actor Carmen Ejogo (ee-JOH’-goh) (“Selma”) is 49. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 47. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 46. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 41. Guitarist Rickard (RIK'-ard) Goransson of Carolina Liar is 39. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 37. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 34. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 32. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (vas-ihl-lee-A’-vuh) (“Medium,” “Eloise”) is 30, Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 15.