Wheeling, WV

Central Drops First At Beaver

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL,OHIO (WTRF) -Wheeling Central dropped their first of the season Friday night at Beaver Local 49-35.

The Maroon Knights are now 7-1 and visit Berkeley Springs next week. The Beavers finish the regular season at 8-2 are headed to the Ohio playoffs next week.

Related
WTRF- 7News

Park Boys Win Regional, Now Headed To States

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park boys soccer team claimed the AAA Region 1 Championship Tuesday with a 6-0 win over University. Tresz McLeod led the way with two goals and three assists. Park will play Greenbrier East next Friday at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals.
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wintersville gearing up for Winter Weekend

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A Winter Weekend is coming to Wintersville. Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella along with members of the Cedar One Realty Charity Committee have teamed up with several local businesses to provide an ice skating rink for the Winter Weekend. You can bring your own skates or they will be provided. Cedar One Realty […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

SPARKY Is A Big Red

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire won the annual battle between the Big Reds and Martins Ferry 39-8 at Purple Rider Stadium. The Big Reds take the SPARKY trophy home with them as they improve to 6-4 and they will host a playoff game next week. Martins Ferry finishes the season at 4-6.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Park Cages Bruins

WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park scored 42 unanswered points Friday to run away with a 56-20 win over Brooke. The Bruins led 20-14 in the second quarter before the Patriots went on their run. Park junior receiver Mykel Davis had four touchdown catches in the game. Park improves to 6-2 and will visit Parkersburg South […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Cardinals flock the Hilltoppers on Homecoming

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–West Liberty battled Wheeling University for Hilltoppers Homecoming. The Cardinals Javon Davis sent a pass out to Lowell Patron. Wheeling University got on the board first. Quickly after, the Hilltoppers came charging. Rudy Garcia passed to Chris Charles for a score. It was a back-and-forth game. At halftime the game was tied […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Shamrocks beat the Jets and claim the milk bucket

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Not only were the Shamrocks battling for the milk bucket, but they were also looking for their first 10-0 season since 2006. Both teams already knew they will be playing next week in the postseason.  The Shamrocks hosted the Union Local Jets for their annual backyard showdown. The Jets got on […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

