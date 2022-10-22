Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Rain possible overnight, then back to perfect weather for Wednesday | Central Georgia weather
A line of showers will roll this way late tonight. The question is, will this rain even hold together for us as the front rolls through?
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
$200K winning ticket sold in Georgia for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball, but someone in Georgia woke up $200,000 richer. Georgia Lottery’s website shows that one person matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Record fish caught in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WMAZ
Beloved Florida eagle pair rebuilds nest wiped out by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwest Florida, leaving many people to rebuild and try to put their lives back together following the storm. One of the area's famous animal couples is also rebuilding after Ian battered the area and wiped away their nest. Harriet and...
Georgia Gov Candidate Stacey Abrams Joins Latto on Stage
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, joined Latto on stage in Atlanta to campaign as the artist performed.
WRDW-TV
Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ star passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay who starred in “Smokey and the Bandit” has passed away, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Ronnie Gay, Lamar Jackson, and Quinnon Sheffield were actual troopers of the Georgia State Patrol when the movie was filmed...
WMAZ
Georgia surpasses 1 million early votes cast ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 1 million votes cast in the early voting period on Tuesday, state officials said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the crossing of the threshold in a press conference. "To put that into perspective, at this point in the last midterm in 2018 we stood...
Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Tied To Program Accused Of Benefiting From Unpaid Labor
Herschel Walker's Renaissance Man Food Services chicken company is tied to CAAIR, a program accused of forcing free labor on felons, which he has advocated against. The post Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Tied To Program Accused Of Benefiting From Unpaid Labor appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia Voter Guide: Where do Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams stand on key issues?
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia
Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the issues. Abortion Warnock The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a departure from […] The post U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Comments / 0