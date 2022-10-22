ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Record fish caught in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Beloved Florida eagle pair rebuilds nest wiped out by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla — Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwest Florida, leaving many people to rebuild and try to put their lives back together following the storm. One of the area's famous animal couples is also rebuilding after Ian battered the area and wiped away their nest. Harriet and...
Georgia surpasses 1 million early votes cast ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 1 million votes cast in the early voting period on Tuesday, state officials said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the crossing of the threshold in a press conference. "To put that into perspective, at this point in the last midterm in 2018 we stood...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia

Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues

Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the issues. Abortion Warnock The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a departure from […] The post U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
