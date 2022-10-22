Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
kjzz.com
Wanted parole fugitive arrested after police chase in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive was arrested by officials Monday night after a police chase occurred in downtown Salt Lake City. According to officials, the chase began in Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake after police requested assistance in tracking down the suspect's car after he fled during a traffic stop.
kjzz.com
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
kjzz.com
4-alarm fire at Sugar House construction site forces hundreds nearby to evacuate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 4-alarm fire that broke out just before midnight Tuesday kept fire crews and police busy overnight and forced nearby residents in Sugar House to evacuate. The incident sparked shortly before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment development at 1040 E., 2200 South in Salt...
kjzz.com
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
kjzz.com
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism last seen in Holladay
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area of 1496 East Spring Lane in Holladay. They said DJ went to go...
kjzz.com
Police searching for missing Millcreek woman last seen driving red Mazda
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Millcreek woman who they said has been missing since Oct. 19. They said 78-year-old Victoria Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 with a Utah license plate E833JL. She was last seen in the Syracuse, Roy,...
kjzz.com
Springville student hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville student was hospitalized after they were hit by a car while walking to school, Nebo School District officials confirmed. They said a senior girl attending Springville High School was hit. According to the school, a crisis team, including counselors, was available to assist...
kjzz.com
Search, rescue crews urging Utahns to be prepared for colder weather after busy weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following two incidents over the weekend in Utah canyons, search and rescue crews are urging people to be prepared for colder weather. According to the sheriff's office, the search and rescue operations could have ended very differently; it all came down to having the right equipment and paying attention to the weather.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
kjzz.com
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
kjzz.com
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
kjzz.com
Murray schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on school grounds
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in the Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to kindly pick up after their pets. The district spokesperson, Doug Perry, sent a letter...
kjzz.com
Custom-built costumes bring Halloween magic to kids with wheelchairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Halloween is less than a week away, and for many kids the most important part is the costume. Finding the perfect costume can be hard for kids with physical differences, who may use wheelchairs or walkers. Volunteers at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City are making sure every kid gets the costume of their dreams.
kjzz.com
Utah Valley University announces new $20 million soccer stadium
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Valley University announced Tuesday it plans to build a new $20 million soccer stadium. The stadium, which will be known as UCCU Stadium, is set to be built west of the current stadium, Clyde Field. The new 22,000-square-foot facility will accommodate roughly 3,000 people, university officials said, which is an increase from the current capacity of 2,000.
