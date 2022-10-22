ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism last seen in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area of 1496 East Spring Lane in Holladay. They said DJ went to go...
Custom-built costumes bring Halloween magic to kids with wheelchairs

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Halloween is less than a week away, and for many kids the most important part is the costume. Finding the perfect costume can be hard for kids with physical differences, who may use wheelchairs or walkers. Volunteers at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City are making sure every kid gets the costume of their dreams.
Utah Valley University announces new $20 million soccer stadium

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Valley University announced Tuesday it plans to build a new $20 million soccer stadium. The stadium, which will be known as UCCU Stadium, is set to be built west of the current stadium, Clyde Field. The new 22,000-square-foot facility will accommodate roughly 3,000 people, university officials said, which is an increase from the current capacity of 2,000.
