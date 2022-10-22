Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
Macon, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baldwin High School football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wtxl.com
Miller County spoils Mitchell County's homecoming
CAMILLA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, Miller County spoiled homecoming for the Mitchell County Eagles with a big 22-12 win in Camilla. Behind a couple of big turnovers and a Pirates offense that took control late in the second half, Miller County clinched their first region win and third victory overall.
wgxa.tv
Mercer Bears Head Coach Cronic says it's time to "bounce back" after loss to Chattanooga
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mercer Bears went down fighting in Saturday's game against Chattanooga, bringing an end to their streak and adding a loss to their season record, and Coach Drew Cronic calls it a learning experience with the opportunity to look back at what went wrong and adjust accordingly as they prepare to face off against VMI this weekend.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lady Net Dogs Season Ends with Heartbreaking Sweet 16 Loss to ACE Charter
Lyons, GA – October 24, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin. The Toombs County Lady Net Dogs season ended on Saturday in a tough match-up against the Academy of Classical Education or ACE Charter in Macon on Saturday. ACE Charter won 3-2 in best-of-5 sets that could have gone either way with the set scores ending up 24-26 25-15 13-25 26-24, and 14-16. Coach Brodnax and Coach Goodwin were extremely proud of the effort and the Lady Net Dogs played with on the day.
41nbc.com
Lane closures to take place in Macon Wednesday night
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding people to plan for an alternate route Wednesday night. Riverside Drive between Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 10 p-m to 5 a.m. Crews will be setting bridge beams over the road. If...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA
Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/25/22
Four people face charges after a drive-by shooting in Warner Robins. The shooting led to a chase and cruiser wreck. It started around noon on Monday.
WMAZ
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
mercer.edu
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65
Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County
Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
4 arrested in high-speed chase that ended in Warner Robins neighborhood after drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.:. Warner Robins police have arrested four people in the drive-by shooting that ended in a wreck. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards, and Xavion Fluellen were arrested Monday evening and charged with the following:
'It's an amazing place to visit': Tour hosted of Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Sunday, folks in Macon got a tour of one of the city's most historical cemeteries. The Historic Macon Foundation invited families and friends to visit the Rose Hill Cemetery for a live tour. The tour started at 2 p.m. this afternoon and carried on for about...
WMAZ
'It's been my privilege to vote': Early voting in Houston County eclipses Bibb as thousands head to the polls
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Thousand of Houston County folks are making their voice count by voting early. The Houston County Board of Elections says thousands of folks have taken full advantage of the first week of early voting. They say they've already had a "good turnout," adding they expect...
Comments / 0