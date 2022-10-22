ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Gainesville has second most expensive gas in Florida

Alachua County — Gas prices throughout Florida dropped six cents per gallon last week, AAA reports. Statewide, a gall costs an average of $3.36. Gainesville owns the second most expensive prices in the state, according to AAA, with prices averaging $3.42. Only West Palm Beach has more expensive gas, where prices average $3.51.
GAINESVILLE, FL
55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash

Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
LAKE CITY, FL
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Lake City Police arrest man for burglary at auto shop

Lake City — Lake City Police say they caught a burglar in the act. Saturday, officers responded to I-75 Auto, because someone was reported inside the back fenced area of the business. Officers arrested Jermain Maxwell, 37, and say they found a number of items that were not his....
LAKE CITY, FL
Chiefland teacher arrested for having gun on school grounds

A Levy County teacher is facing charges after a gun was discovered in her car during school hours. 27-year-old Paige Ehlers' is charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. The gun was found in her vehicle by two students, ages nine and ten, according to...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Local cattle ranch herds inflation

The USDA says that cattle production is the most important agricultural industry in the U.S. CBS4 News spoke to a local cattle ranch in Chiefland to see how inflation has impacted them. "It's been extremely difficult time and the inflation that we see is hitting everybody from ranchers to farmers...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Ocala Police officers arrest 18-year-old woman for stolen gun, drugs

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old woman. An Ocala Police officer approached the suspicious vehicle, smelling raw marijuana coming from inside. After speaking with the...
OCALA, FL
Union demands more transparency in UF President search

Gainesville — The union for UF faculty demands UF release a list of final candidates for the next University of Florida President. A search committee named Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the sole finalist, in a process shielded from the public. State lawmakers passed a bill last year,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
'This is an effort to divide and conquer': Alachua Democrats speak out against flyers

With fifteen days until election day, Alachua County democrats worry about voter misinformation. Rodney Long is a democratic candidate running for state senate looking to replace republican Senator Keith Perry. "This is an effort to divide and conquer and use misleading information to try to have voters and mainly confuse...

