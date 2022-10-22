Read full article on original website
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gainesville has second most expensive gas in Florida
Alachua County — Gas prices throughout Florida dropped six cents per gallon last week, AAA reports. Statewide, a gall costs an average of $3.36. Gainesville owns the second most expensive prices in the state, according to AAA, with prices averaging $3.42. Only West Palm Beach has more expensive gas, where prices average $3.51.
55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash
Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
Police recover Glock after traffic stop at Gardenia Apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville Police say they responded to Gardenia Apartments Monday night after people reported a man yelling threats and showing he had a red gun. "She and VIC2 were outside amongst many other citizens and children," an arrest report states. When the officer stopped Mayes, he wrote, "I got out of...
Lake City Police arrest man for burglary at auto shop
Lake City — Lake City Police say they caught a burglar in the act. Saturday, officers responded to I-75 Auto, because someone was reported inside the back fenced area of the business. Officers arrested Jermain Maxwell, 37, and say they found a number of items that were not his....
Alachua County Public Schools announces plans to make up lost classes from Hurricane Ian
ALACHUA COUNTY — Alachua County Public Schools announces plans to makeup for lost instuctional time, because of Hurricane Ian. The school district says it will be adding 10-minutes of class time to "Early-release Wednesdays" at most elementary schools, starting October 26th. They will also be turning January 3 and...
Chiefland teacher arrested for having gun on school grounds
A Levy County teacher is facing charges after a gun was discovered in her car during school hours. 27-year-old Paige Ehlers' is charged with child endangerment and possession of a firearm on school grounds. The gun was found in her vehicle by two students, ages nine and ten, according to...
When Ben Sasse visits again, UF threatens discipline if protests enter campus buildings
Gainesville — Outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs threatens students with discipline if protestors interrupt next week's Board of Trustees meeting, which is to discuss Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse's candidacy as the sole finalist to be UF's next President. Fuchs says the University will be enforcing a regulation, which...
Local cattle ranch herds inflation
The USDA says that cattle production is the most important agricultural industry in the U.S. CBS4 News spoke to a local cattle ranch in Chiefland to see how inflation has impacted them. "It's been extremely difficult time and the inflation that we see is hitting everybody from ranchers to farmers...
Ocala Police officers arrest 18-year-old woman for stolen gun, drugs
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old woman. An Ocala Police officer approached the suspicious vehicle, smelling raw marijuana coming from inside. After speaking with the...
Union demands more transparency in UF President search
Gainesville — The union for UF faculty demands UF release a list of final candidates for the next University of Florida President. A search committee named Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse as the sole finalist, in a process shielded from the public. State lawmakers passed a bill last year,...
'This is an effort to divide and conquer': Alachua Democrats speak out against flyers
With fifteen days until election day, Alachua County democrats worry about voter misinformation. Rodney Long is a democratic candidate running for state senate looking to replace republican Senator Keith Perry. "This is an effort to divide and conquer and use misleading information to try to have voters and mainly confuse...
ACFR awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) team received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) for following national fire rescue standards that exceed state requirements. The focus of becoming CAAS accredited is patient care, which is achieved by meeting national standards that...
