Dunnellon, FL

mycbs4.com

Uncertain future for location of Florida-Georgia SEC football game

Gainesville — The University of Florida Communications department sent out a "Joint statement from Florida and Georgia," about the future of Jacksonville hosting the rivalry game. "At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
villages-news.com

Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville has second most expensive gas in Florida

Alachua County — Gas prices throughout Florida dropped six cents per gallon last week, AAA reports. Statewide, a gall costs an average of $3.36. Gainesville owns the second most expensive prices in the state, according to AAA, with prices averaging $3.42. Only West Palm Beach has more expensive gas, where prices average $3.51.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak

Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

The city of Archer receives $546,000 in funding

The city of Archer has received more than half-a-million dollars in grant funding. City officials say the $546,000 in funds will be used to support economic growth and the further development of historically underserved areas. “All Archerites deserve to feel safe and supported in their community, and we’re making that...
ARCHER, FL

