You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
mycbs4.com
Uncertain future for location of Florida-Georgia SEC football game
Gainesville — The University of Florida Communications department sent out a "Joint statement from Florida and Georgia," about the future of Jacksonville hosting the rivalry game. "At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as...
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia release joint statement about future of game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have released a joint statement about the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville as the contract runs through 2023 with options to expand in 2024 and 2025. They called it an important decision, and that both teams are focused on their current seasons. “Typically both schools...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed...
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville has second most expensive gas in Florida
Alachua County — Gas prices throughout Florida dropped six cents per gallon last week, AAA reports. Statewide, a gall costs an average of $3.36. Gainesville owns the second most expensive prices in the state, according to AAA, with prices averaging $3.42. Only West Palm Beach has more expensive gas, where prices average $3.51.
WCJB
Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
pasconewsonline.com
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
First Coast News
Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak
Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
mycbs4.com
When Ben Sasse visits again, UF threatens discipline if protests enter campus buildings
Gainesville — Outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs threatens students with discipline if protestors interrupt next week's Board of Trustees meeting, which is to discuss Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse's candidacy as the sole finalist to be UF's next President. Fuchs says the University will be enforcing a regulation, which...
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
mycbs4.com
The city of Archer receives $546,000 in funding
The city of Archer has received more than half-a-million dollars in grant funding. City officials say the $546,000 in funds will be used to support economic growth and the further development of historically underserved areas. “All Archerites deserve to feel safe and supported in their community, and we’re making that...
