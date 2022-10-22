Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Oxford ‘essentially in the playoffs now’ with backs against the wall
The Chargers (4-4, 2-3 Region 2-6A) are dangerously close to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and face a difficult road ahead with games against Grenada and Madison Central remaining on their schedule. They must win both of those games in order to clinch a fifth consecutive...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford boys match best finish in school history at 2022 state championships
The Oxford boys’ swim team matched their highest finish in program history on Friday when they earned runner-up honors at the 2022 Mississippi Swimming State Championships. The Chargers scored 76 points to secure the second-place finish while Madison Central racked up 116 points to run away with the contest.
wtva.com
Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette’s Abbagale Bolger becomes highest-scoring swimmer in school history
Lafayette’s Abbagale Bolger became the highest-scoring swimmer in school history on Friday when she finished fifth in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle at the Mississippi Swimming State Championships in Tupelo. The eighth grader swam her best race of the season in the final, setting a school record with a...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer earns a draw against No. 9 Arkansas on Senior Day
The Rebel defense stood tall once again as the Ole Miss soccer team (9-5-3, 3-5-1) played to a 0-0 draw with No. 9 Arkansas (10-3-3, 5-2-2) Sunday afternoon. The result broke a five-game losing streak for the Rebels and allowed them to pick up their first points in almost a month.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball battles back to top Missouri in five sets
Trailing three sets to one, Ole Miss volleyball never wavered. The Rebels battled back to take the final two sets of the match and sweep the weekend series with Missouri Saturday evening inside the Gillom Center. Playing without their leading attacker, the Rebels (9-10, 5-4 SEC) turned to their middle...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss plummets down rankings in latest AP Poll
Ole Miss dropped eight spots from No. 7 to No. 15 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll, released on Sunday. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday as they fell 45-20 to unranked LSU on the road in Death Valley.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Oxford Eagle
Lignell, Tamburlini named to final fall watch list for ANNIKA Award
COLUMBUS, Ga. –A pair of Ole Miss women’s golfers were named to the final fall watch list for the ANNIKA Award, as announced by Golfweek and the Golf Channel on Monday. Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini found themselves amongst 20 of the nation’s top collegiate women’s golfers named to The ANNIKA Award, presented by Stifel. The award is given annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media.
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
WLBT
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home. The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday. On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
WAPT
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
Oxford Eagle
John W. Winkle III, University of Mississippi Professor Emeritus
University of Mississippi Professor Emeritus John W. Winkle III died Sunday at Regional One. trauma center after a sudden brain hemorrhage. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford on Wednesday. The funeral. is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Oxford-University United Methodist Church. A...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
Two accused of stealing thousands from Marshall County high school, library
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two individuals from Marshall County were served with demand letters and indictments for separate embezzlement cases. According to White, Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, was served with […]
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
Woman arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi apartment complex
A woman has been arrested after reportedly stealing $14,000 from a Mississippi apartment complex. Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested on a felony embezzlement charge. On Sept. 26, 2022, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at Oak Creek Apartments (508 Lumpkin). Management advised that Palmer...
