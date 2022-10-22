COLUMBUS, Ga. –A pair of Ole Miss women’s golfers were named to the final fall watch list for the ANNIKA Award, as announced by Golfweek and the Golf Channel on Monday. Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini found themselves amongst 20 of the nation’s top collegiate women’s golfers named to The ANNIKA Award, presented by Stifel. The award is given annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO