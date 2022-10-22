Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Looking back at the terrible Marcell Ozuna trade
The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to make a major upgrade in their outfield in 2017, only to have it become one of the worst trades in franchise history. On December 13th, 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins for a package featuring pitching prospects Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen, Daniel Castano, and outfielder Magneuris Sierra.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Dodgers’ stance on Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner doesn’t bode well for 2023 status
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided having far too many offseason questions to answer when they extended a number of players — Max Muncy, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson and Austin Barnes — during the 2022 season. But they couldn’t bury all of the speculation/controversy. What’s going to happen with...
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
3 Brian Cashman replacements Yankees must explore this offseason
The New York Yankees, with the power to become a financial behemoth that lords over the rest of the league at the drop of a hat, remain strategic spenders, only pursuing one long-term commitment at a time. Some would call it financial prudence. Others would call it weakness. Still, though...
Ben Roethlisberger's latest 'Footbahlin' gives unique view of Steelers game-ending play in Miami
During his latest episode of “Footbahlin with Ben,” former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recorded himself and his co-host, Spencer Te’o, watching and analyzing Sunday night’s Steelers-Dolphins game in real time. It was interesting to see how he was taking in the game on television just like...
3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Mariota in blowout loss
Marcus Mariota’s inability to get the Atlanta Falcons passing attack going on Sunday will remain one of the biggest stories for Atlanta throughout the week. While Arthur Smith seems to stubbornly be keeping Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday left plenty of reasons to believe it is time for a change in the position.
Steelers vs. Dolphins: What they're saying in Miami after win
Kenny Pickett wilted under the prime-time Miami lights. Members of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins team were honored during Sunday night’s game, celebrating 50 years of bragging rights. After that, the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t muster a point in the second half. Pickett, the rookie quarterback for...
