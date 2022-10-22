WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 100 people who tried to early vote on Monday had some trouble doing so, according to Wichita County election officials. They said everyone who wanted to vote was able to cast their ballot. But, rather than being read by voting machines at the site, some of those ballots were placed in an emergency box where they were safely stored to be counted later.

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO