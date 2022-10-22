Read full article on original website
High school volleyball - Oct. 25, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school volleyball’s regular season is coming to a close!. Vernon - 0 (16, 12, 12), Henrietta - 3 (25, 25, 25) Gainesville - 0 (10, 7, 23), WFHS - 3 (25, 25, 25)
Rain chances return Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temps look to remain fall-like for the remainder of the week. Temps will stay in the low 70s for Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies, however, patchy fog may develop before sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday, we will see a calm and clear day. Wednesday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies.
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 18 deadly wrecks in Wichita Falls just this year and half of those involved motorcycles. This is a drastic increase compared to previous years. To compare, there were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021. The Wichita Falls Police...
Storm chances return Thursday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temps look to remain fall-like for the remainder of the week. Wednesday, we will see a calm and clear day. Wednesday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 48 with clear skies. Thursday will be one of the warmest days over the next week, with a high of 74.
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, of Iowa Park, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was...
Know the candidates: Bowie ISD school board place 3
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Voters in Montague County are weighing in on a school board position. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint sat down with incumbent Jeff Jackson and challenger Brook Bishop Hunter as they both shared why they would be the best fit for Bowie ISD. Both candidates are passionate about the job.
Redmond is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Redmond is a cat who would love to join your family.
Early voting on track after Monday ballot issue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 100 people who tried to early vote on Monday had some trouble doing so, according to Wichita County election officials. They said everyone who wanted to vote was able to cast their ballot. But, rather than being read by voting machines at the site, some of those ballots were placed in an emergency box where they were safely stored to be counted later.
WFFD continuing investigation of Clark House Apartments fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Witnesses said they saw someone behind an apartment building that caught fire on Monday in Wichita Falls, shortly before the blaze erupted. Firefighters are investigating if someone intentionally burned down that building. Neighbors were worried and some were in a sheer panic because they weren’t...
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge...
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Community Blood and Vaccination Drive
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton organizations partnered for a one stop shop blood drive and vaccination clinic today. The Third Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic District’s hosted the event for the second year, allowing visitors to help themselves and their community. People could sign-up ahead of...
City to hold surplus auction
Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Southwestern Medical Center names new CEO
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - Southwestern Medical Center officials in Lawton named their new chief executive officer on Monday. Healthcare executive Adam Bracks, MBA, will be replacing Elizabeth Jones, who has been CEO since 2019. Bracks’ first day will be Oct. 31, 2022. “We are thrilled to welcome Adam to...
Wichita Falls Faith Mission offers work program to help clients get back on their feet
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than six decades, the folks running the Wichita Falls Faith Mission have been helping those less fortunate get back on their feet, in hopes of living a full and sober life. In an added effort to ensure that happens to those walking through the doors of the Faith Mission, […]
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. WFPD officials identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.
Man arrested after discovery at car dealership
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
