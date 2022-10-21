ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

WSMV

Metro Police to provide voucher to repair broken headlight, taillight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police launched a program that offers drivers with a blown headlight or taillight a voucher to get it repaired free of charge. Police partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Lights On! for the vouchers. Two local repair shops – Music City Auto Repair at 3464 Lebanon Pike...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park

An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she was caught off guard by her medical bill, and it points to a loophole in the federal No Surprises Act. Michelle Roberts agreed to get steroid injections at Premier Radiology Pain Management Center to try and help her sciatic pain. She was given an estimate of $230, but the bill that arrived at her home was $908.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee

No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sunday Morning Home Fire In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
SMYRNA, TN
carthagecourier.com

Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October

A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

