WSMV
Overflowing trash at Bellevue apartment complex disturbing for residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At one Bellevue apartment complex, some say trash dumpsters have been full and overflowing for weeks and they’re waiting on the complex to take action. The large garbage piles are by the entrance of Aventura Bellevue apartments and the trash can be seen from the...
WSMV
Metro Police to provide voucher to repair broken headlight, taillight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police launched a program that offers drivers with a blown headlight or taillight a voucher to get it repaired free of charge. Police partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit Lights On! for the vouchers. Two local repair shops – Music City Auto Repair at 3464 Lebanon Pike...
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
Vanderbilt Hustler
BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park
An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
WSMV
Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she was caught off guard by her medical bill, and it points to a loophole in the federal No Surprises Act. Michelle Roberts agreed to get steroid injections at Premier Radiology Pain Management Center to try and help her sciatic pain. She was given an estimate of $230, but the bill that arrived at her home was $908.
Fairview couple behind bars following Sunday murder
A husband and wife are behind bars in connection with a murder that reportedly happened Sunday in Fairview.
visitfranklin.com
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
wgnsradio.com
Sunday Morning Home Fire In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Sunday morning (10/23/2022) blaze on McKean Drive destroyed one condominium and the adjacent unit received damage. The home was fully involved when units arrived on-the-scene, and officials say that B-shift firefighters did an excellent job of containing the inferno. The home had 3 bedrooms and approximately 1,400...
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville
A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
carthagecourier.com
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
