One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
Enterprise’s original water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. That is...
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Dothan will address rural dental crisis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50 mile radius, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry. Construction will soon begin on a UAB Dental Clinic to address the state’s dental crisis. This...
Alabama car pursuit ends in airborne crash
A high-speed pursuit over the weekend resulted in an airborne car crash after the suspect hit a levee in Geneva, according to WDHN. The car chase was initiated in Florala, Ala. where the driver took the car through several residential yards and continued onto State Highway 52 eastbound. The chase...
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
“I will continue to be a better person moving forward.” Dothan football HC suspended for a week following a viral incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his Wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm. “While it’s most certainly unfortunate it’s apparent to […]
Dothan High head coach Jed Kennedy suspended after sideline shoving incident
Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy will be suspended from all activities for one week but will not lose his job following a shoving incident on the sideline of the Wolves’ win over Opelika on Friday night. The suspension was announced during a Dothan City Schools press conference Monday...
Culver and Sinquefield conclude Houston County commission terms
Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. talks Troy's Vietnam tour
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
