MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - An arrest in Montana has put a man behind bars who was wanted for a 2018 murder in Marianna. According to a statement released by the Marianna Police Department, the arrest is the latest development in the killing of 92-year-old Chatman Adams, an elderly man who was found by officers inside a home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street with a fatal gunshot wound back in August 2018.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO