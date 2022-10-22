Read full article on original website
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
Enterprise’s original water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. That is...
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
Ozark Dale County Library opens new doors to the public
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County library started a new chapter. It’s a story years in the making. After months of hard work, the library’s new location opened it’s doors on October 25. “Words couldn’t explain,” said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood. “We have been working...
HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly...
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue map at state. Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness. State test scores are up, but "there's work still to be done" Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve...
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Dothan will address rural dental crisis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50 mile radius, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry. Construction will soon begin on a UAB Dental Clinic to address the state’s dental crisis. This...
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
Houston County Schools take proactive approach to “controversial” library content
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all students could access, a Houston County teacher brought the concern to school officials. Teachingbooks.net is a resource provided through the Alabama Virtual Library. “When we started looking into that, we had to change...
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - An arrest in Montana has put a man behind bars who was wanted for a 2018 murder in Marianna. According to a statement released by the Marianna Police Department, the arrest is the latest development in the killing of 92-year-old Chatman Adams, an elderly man who was found by officers inside a home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street with a fatal gunshot wound back in August 2018.
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 9 Player of the Week:. Terry Davis - Opp: Davis rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in Opp’s 38-14 win over Straughn. Davis’ touchdowns were 72, 94, 6, and 10 yards. Harrison Hicks...
1 dead after car crash in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed during a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 North near Carolina Carports. A second crash happened on Highway 27 South near Woodhull Road, the Decatur County...
